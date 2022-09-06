 Project Manager (m/ f/ d) based in Iraq | Opportunities and Tenders | DW | 06.09.2022

Opportunities and Tenders

Project Manager (m/ f/ d) based in Iraq

DW Akademie is looking for a Project Manager (m/f/d) based in Iraq, starting from September 2022

DW Akademie is looking for an experienced Project Manager (f/m/d) in Iraq with strong coordination, communication and project management skills to manage, supervise and guide the effective implementation of our project activities in Iraq.

See call for applications in download section below

Location: Iraq

Assignment period: Starting immediately – December 2023. The contract will be effective from date of signing. Scope of work: Up to 40 days.

Application deadline: September 16, 2022

 

