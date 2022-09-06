Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
DW Akademie is looking for a Project Manager (m/f/d) based in Iraq, starting from September 2022
DW Akademie is looking for an experienced Project Manager (f/m/d) in Iraq with strong coordination, communication and project management skills to manage, supervise and guide the effective implementation of our project activities in Iraq.
Location: Iraq
Assignment period: Starting immediately – December 2023. The contract will be effective from date of signing. Scope of work: Up to 40 days.
Application deadline: September 16, 2022