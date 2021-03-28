  1. Skip to content
The stories beyond the scorelines in German football

Jonathan Harding | Mathias Brück
July 16, 2022

The Project Fussball podcast explores and explains the stories in German football beyond weekend winners and losers. The latest series looks at the importance of German football tactics in the modern era.

https://p.dw.com/p/3mazT
Teaser Podcastproject Fußball

Everyone knows who scored the winner on Saturday in the Bundesliga and who Germany's opponents are at the World Cup, but what about the bigger topics in the world's most popular sport?

Project Fussball is a podcast dedicated to the stories beyond the scorelines in football and how they impact German society.

The latest series is an exploration into the impact of German football tactics in the modern era. James returns to the host chair and is joined by Jasmine Baba and Helene Sophie.

Project Fussball series

So far, the podcast has covered the following topics (most recent first) in German football in a five-episode series format:

  • Tactics
  • Euro 2022
  • Web3
  • 50+1 rule
  • German football identity
  • Impact of COVID-19

Check us out on the following podcast apps:

*If you've got a minute, leave us a rating or review. It really helps others find Project Fussball!

Got a question for us?

Get in touch at sports [at] dw.com

James Thorogood, Jonathan Harding and Mathias Brück produced season six. 

James Thorogood, Jonathan Harding and Thomas Schmidt produced seasons one to four.

Tom Gennoy and Mathias Brück produced season five.

Not sure where to start?

Try this quick list of a few of our favorite episodes:

Jürgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund

Women's Euros 2022: The end

The 50+1 rule: What is it?

COVID-19's impact on German football: The fans

Web3: Blockchain, NFTs and cryptocurrencies - FAQs

German football identity: Celia Sasic

 

