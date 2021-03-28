The stories beyond the scorelines in German football

The stories beyond the scorelines in German footballJuly 16, 2022
Everyone knows who scored the winner on Saturday in the Bundesliga and who Germany's opponents are at the World Cup, but what about the bigger topics in the world's most popular sport?
Project Fussball is a podcast dedicated to the stories beyond the scorelines in football and how they impact German society.
The latest series is an exploration into the impact of German football tactics in the modern era. James returns to the host chair and is joined by Jasmine Baba and Helene Sophie.
Project Fussball series
So far, the podcast has covered the following topics (most recent first) in German football in a five-episode series format:
- Tactics
- Euro 2022
- Web3
- 50+1 rule
- German football identity
- Impact of COVID-19
Check us out on the following podcast apps:
*If you've got a minute, leave us a rating or review. It really helps others find Project Fussball!
Got a question for us?
Get in touch at sports [at] dw.com
James Thorogood, Jonathan Harding and Mathias Brück produced season six.
James Thorogood, Jonathan Harding and Thomas Schmidt produced seasons one to four.
Tom Gennoy and Mathias Brück produced season five.
Not sure where to start?
Try this quick list of a few of our favorite episodes: