The stories beyond the scorelines in German football

The Project Fussball podcast explores and explains the stories in German football beyond weekend winners and losers. The latest series looks at the importance of German football tactics in the modern era.

Everyone knows who scored the winner on Saturday in the Bundesliga and who Germany's opponents are at the World Cup, but what about the bigger topics in the world's most popular sport?

Project Fussball is a podcast dedicated to the stories beyond the scorelines in football and how they impact German society.

The latest series is an exploration into the impact of German football tactics in the modern era. James returns to the host chair and is joined by Jasmine Baba and Helene Sophie.

Project Fussball series

So far, the podcast has covered the following topics (most recent first) in German football in a five-episode series format:

Tactics

Euro 2022

Web3

50+1 rule

German football identity

Impact of COVID-19

Got a question for us?

Get in touch at sports [at] dw.com

James Thorogood, Jonathan Harding and Mathias Brück produced season six.

James Thorogood, Jonathan Harding and Thomas Schmidt produced seasons one to four.

Tom Gennoy and Mathias Brück produced season five.

