Project Fussball – DW's German Football Podcast

Everyone knows who scored the winner on Saturday in the Bundesliga and which games Germany have before the European Championships, but what about the bigger topics in the world's most popular sport?

Project Fussball is a podcast dedicated to the stories, not scorelines, reasons, not results of German football.

In Germany, football is deeply woven into the tapestry of society, so what are the stories beyond the score lines? Who should we be listening to? And what must we learn from them?

We have a whole range of topics that we are ready to dive into. A new episode will drop every two weeks, and each series will consist of five episodes.

In our first season we will look at the impact COVID-19 has had on German football.

In episode one, we chat to match-going fans about how they have been feeling without the opportunity to go to games, why the absence of fans has resulted in bigger questions about the game and what the future of being a fan in Germany might look like.

Writer, commentator and podcaster James Thorogood will host the show, but the stars of Project Fussball will be the guests and experts as we look to dive into a diverse range of topics with a variety of voices.

You can get in touch with the show via Twitter, Instagram.

Join us as we explore the role and responsibilities of football and tackle the issues changing the face of German football culture.

Project Fussball will be coming to podcasts feeds in January 2021.