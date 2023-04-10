  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nobel Prize
Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
ScienceSwitzerland

Project Enlightenment - Where does responsibility begin?

October 4, 2023

Science, reason and democracy. The Age of Enlightenment began three hundred years ago. It brought greater freedom and progress and paved the way for modern thought. Today, in the 21st century, does the Enlightenment still matter?

https://p.dw.com/p/4X7XG

The documentary looks deeply at historic Enlightenment thinkers Denis Diderot, Olympe de Gouges, Thomas Jefferson and Immanuel Kant. Then, it puts their ideas to the test in the modern world. What role do justice, responsibility, freedom and knowledge play, today? Questions that arise include: How can global warming be stopped? How can more and more people live together peacefully? Can we remain responsible citizens, even in the digital age? How can the new technologies be controlled? The Austrian philosopher Armen Avanessian sets out on a journey around the world to try to answer some of these questions. From Zurich to New York, Silicon Valley and West Africa, he explores the question of who bears responsibility for our future: states, large corporations or each individual? Omnipresent on the journey is Enlightenment philosopher Immanuel Kant, with his ideas about reason and responsibility. What does Kant still have to say to us today? The journey begins in Zurich, at the reinsurer Swiss Re, which insures other insurance companies against major losses when things get particularly risky - say, when natural disasters occur. Swiss Re wants to be a pioneer in the fight against the climate crisis and is investing several million dollars in a technology that makes it possible to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. In Silicon Valley, the cradle of the digital revolution, Armen meets ex-Google executive Sridhar Ramaswamy, who spent 15 years helping to make one of the world's most profitable big-tech companies even richer. Then he quit. How does he view corporate power today? Are big tech companies capable of acting morally at all? In New York, Armen encounters the next tech revolution: CRISPR/Cas9. These ‘genetic scissors‘ could defeat diseases like cancer - but also create highly-bred designer humans. At Columbia University in New York, Armen talks with scientist Dieter Egli about the opportunities and limitations of this new technology.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Tank firing at night

Draft dodgers: the Ukrainian men fleeing conscription

ConflictsOctober 4, 202304:55 min
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters holds a placards as workers take part in a rally called by trade unions at Alausa, Ikeja, north of Lagos

How Nigeria averted a nationwide shutdown

How Nigeria averted a nationwide shutdown

PoliticsOctober 3, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Indien | Starkregen im Himalaya

India: Himachal floods expose need for climate adaptation

India: Himachal floods expose need for climate adaptation

Nature and EnvironmentOctober 4, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Young woman

Is immigration a threat to Germany?

Is immigration a threat to Germany?

BusinessOctober 3, 202305:55 min
More from Germany

Europe

microscopic image of a bed bug

Bedbugs: Small, resistant and very hard to fight

Bedbugs: Small, resistant and very hard to fight

ScienceOctober 4, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Sailboats bearing posters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi take part in a rally on the River Nile

Egypt's presidential elections offer little hope for change

Egypt's presidential elections offer little hope for change

PoliticsOctober 4, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court flanked by police officers

Cryptocurrency fraud: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on trial

Cryptocurrency fraud: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on trial

BusinessOctober 4, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Vereinbarung Peacekeeping Mission Kenia Haiti

UN Security Council approves Kenyan mission in Haiti

UN Security Council approves Kenyan mission in Haiti

ConflictsOctober 3, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage