A journey around the world that takes us to the past, present and future. How is it shaped by the Enlightenment and its ideas about equality, responsibility, freedom and reason? Freedom shouldn’t be taken for granted. Many people in today’s world can only dream of living in freedom. And freedom is even in jeopardy in western democracies. What does freedom mean in the 21st century? What must we do to defend it? Actress Pegah Ferydoni travels to Lebanon, China, Paris and Poland to find out. She explores the life and times of French Enlightenment thinker Olympe de Gouges, freedom fighter and pioneer of women’s rights. In the late 18th century, she courageously called for equality between men and women. And she goes to Lebanon, a country mired in the worst economic crisis in its history. In Beirut she meets up with Joumana Haddad, a journalist, writer and TV host who fights censorship and campaigns to uphold freedom of opinion. She’s the publisher of an erotic magazine written in Arabic, which has brought her countless death threats. She remains undeterred and continues to publish feminist writings. What drives her? While Europe continues to be shaped by Enlightenment ideals, China has taken a different path. Tongdong Bai, a professor of philosophy in Shanghai, promotes an alternative to the liberal-democratic system that’s inspired by Confucius. The global pandemic catapulted the idea of freedom back into public debate. Some felt their personal freedom was threatened by lockdowns and containment measures, while others felt reassured. How was individual freedom affected, in the context of society and the greater good? What does freedom mean in the 21st century?