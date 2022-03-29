 Profiting from Fear: The Boom in Luxury Bunkers in the US | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 13.10.2022

Global 3000

Profiting from Fear: The Boom in Luxury Bunkers in the US

War, the pandemic and extreme weather have triggered a buying boom in the US. The uber-rich are snapping up underground bunkers, a safe place to sit out the apocalypse.

Global 3000 vom 17.10.2022

But they come at a price; the luxury shelters cost up to half a million euros. 

 

Also on Global 3000:

 

Global 3000 vom 17.10.2022 Superreiche

How the rich wreck the climate (and how to stop them)

Despite all the crises, the number of super-wealthy people is growing. And their private jets, mega-yachts, helicopters and mansions are pumping our air full of pollutants. So how do we clean them up – and why is progress so slow?

 

Global 3000 | Südafrika | Jacobus Claassen Zirkus Künstler

From the street to the stage in South Africa

He used to be homeless, but now Jacobus Claassen stars in performances worldwide. He is part of South Africa's Zip Zap Circus, an organization that offers free training to children and young people of all backgrounds, and changing lives as it goes.

 

Global 3000 vom 17.10.2022

Colombia's newfound love of literature

The pandemic hit many sectors of the Colombian economy hard. But one experienced a surprise boom - the book trade. That's even despite the country having one of the worst reading rates in the world.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 17.10.2022 – 00:30 UTC
MON 17.10.2022 – 05:02 UTC
MON 17.10.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 17.10.2022 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 18.10.2022 – 23:30 UTC
WED 19.10.2022 – 02:30 UTC
WED 19.10.2022 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 21.10.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 21.10.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

