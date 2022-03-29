Profiting from Fear: The Boom in Luxury Bunkers in the US

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
War, the pandemic and extreme weather have triggered a buying boom in the US. The uber-rich are snapping up underground bunkers, a safe place to sit out the apocalypse.
But they come at a price; the luxury shelters cost up to half a million euros.
Also on Global 3000:
How the rich wreck the climate (and how to stop them)
Despite all the crises, the number of super-wealthy people is growing. And their private jets, mega-yachts, helicopters and mansions are pumping our air full of pollutants. So how do we clean them up – and why is progress so slow?
From the street to the stage in South Africa
He used to be homeless, but now Jacobus Claassen stars in performances worldwide. He is part of South Africa's Zip Zap Circus, an organization that offers free training to children and young people of all backgrounds, and changing lives as it goes.
Colombia's newfound love of literature
The pandemic hit many sectors of the Colombian economy hard. But one experienced a surprise boom - the book trade. That's even despite the country having one of the worst reading rates in the world.
