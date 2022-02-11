Professional journalism against the odds: A strategy for Belarusian independent media

After suppressing protests against the official 2020 presidential election results, the state closed down most of Belarusia’s independent media, forced journalists into exile, and cut-off news outlets from their funding sources. "What can international partners, media NGOs, and professional media management, both in exile and in Belarus, do to maintain the quality and reach of Belarusian professional journalism?" asks Galina Malishevskaya, an experienced media manager and consultant.

"Establishing sectoral standards of audience engagement and quality and keeping independent media as diverse as possible" is the approach which the author discusses in a strategy paper that can be downloaded below.

Speaking to a broad professional audience and using empirical evidence, the author proposes changes in audience development, sectoral cooperation, and funding mechanisms. She offers insight into how civil society, distribution strategies, and allocation of funding can be geared to respond to a very challenging situation.