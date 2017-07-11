Pro Trump protesters storm US Capitol building — live updates

Protesters storm Capitol building

Senators and representatives evacuated

One person shot

Protesters occupy Senate president's chair

All times in GMT/UTC

21:46 German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas drew a comparison between the scenes in Washington DC and the undermining of Democratic institutions in Germany as the Nazis rose to power.

"The enemies of democracy will rejoice at these inconceivable images from #WashingtonDC," he tweeted. "Seditious words turn to violent actions — on the steps of the Reichstag, and now in the #Capitol. Contempt for democratic institutions has devastating effects."

"Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of the American voters and stop trampling democracy underfoot," Maas added.

21:44 NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg said the scenes in Washington were "shocking" and said "the outcome of this democratic election must be respected."

21:43 Mike Pence has called for an end to the violence and asked protesters to leave.

"The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building," he wrote on Twitter.

"Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

21:42 The National Guard has been mobilized against the protesters, according to the White House press secretary, saying it was authorized by Trump.

According to a Washington Post reporter, the entire DC National Guard of about 1,100 guardsmen have been deployed.

21:39 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he is concerned by the violence and is monitoring the situation carefully.

21:39 US lawmakers have called the events a "coup" against the US government.

"A mob storming the US Capitol to overturn an election. A coup in progress," Representative Val Demings said on Twitter.

"This is anarchy. This is an attempted coup. And it's happening in America because of lawless lawmakers," Congressman Seth Moulton said.

21:37 The New York Times is reporting that the VirginiaNational Guard is sending 200 state troopers to the scene. Homeland Security says it is sending additional federal agents.

21:36 Footage shared on social media shows a woman apparently being shot in the neck. A single bang is heard and she falls to the ground and is seen bleeding from her throat.

21:31 Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton has tweeted that the violence and lawlessness has to stop and that the president must acknowledge Joe Biden as president-elect.

21:29 According to CNN reporters, a woman is in a critical condition after being shot in the chest. The Associated Press is reporting that one person has been shot amid a melee. Broadcast images earlier showed a woman bleeding heavily as she was attended to by paramedics.

21:23 Reporters and politicians are holed up inside the building in an undisclosed room.

21:20 Trump's former communications director, Alyssa Farah, has called on Trump to condemn the actions of his supporters, saying he is "the only one they will listen to."

Trump's daughter Ivanka has now called for an end to the violence, saying on Twitter: "American Patriots — any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful."

21:17 US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been evacuated and is safe, according to a congressional aide.

21:16 Trump, who earlier urged his supporters to march on the Capitol, has repeated his call for calm. He did not call for them to disperse.

21:14 Lawmakers have been given gas masks and told to put them on after tear gas was dispersed in the Capitol Rotunda.

"We have been instructed to lie down on the floor and put on our gas masks," Michigan Representative Dan Kildee, a Democrat, tweeted from inside the chamber.

21:12 Images broadcast on MSNBC show a woman bleeding and being assisted by paramedics. It comes as McCarthy confirms that shots were fired.

20:11 The House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has told Fox News that the protests are "unamerican" and that "it must stop now."

20:09 The Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service are reportedly assisting police.

20:08 DW correspondent in Washington Ines Pohl said it was peaceful at the National Mall leading to the Capitol until Donald Trump told his supporters to converge there.

20:05 Images from inside the chamber are being shared on Twitter.

20:03 According to a Washington Post reporter, the US Department of Defense has refused to a request to deploy the National Guard.

20:00 Supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of senators.

According to some unverified reports, shots were heard inside the building.

The US Senate abruptly went to an emergency recess during its Electoral College debate after the building was locked down.

Supporters of Donald Trump were seen breaching barricades, roaming the building and later pounding on the door of the US House Chamber in an attempt to get in.

An announcement was reportedly played inside the building as lawmakers prepared to vote to affirm Joe Biden's election victory, warning of an "external security threat" and saying that no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex.

Reporters were warned to stay in the Senate's press gallery as the doors were locked.

Some senators and members of the House of Representatives were later seen being evacuated.

Police reportedly deployed tear gas in an attempt to quell the protests as they broke windows and massed inside.

The breach came after outgoing Vice President Mike Pence refused Trump's request to block Biden's confirmation. Trump, having urged his supporters to march on Congress, later called for protesters to act peacefully.

The Washington DC Mayor ordered a curfew in response to events, mandating people stay home from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Separately, the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was reportedly evacuated from the Georgia Capitol after militia members gathered outside.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.