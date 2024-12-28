Pro-Russian hackers target Italian airport websites

Hacker group NoName057(16) claimed responsibility for the cyberattack, which also affected the website of the Italian Foreign Ministry. The airports' operator said flights continued to operate as normal.

Russian hackers targeted the websites of Milan's two main airports on Sunday as part of a wider cyberattack.

The operator of Malpensa Airport and Milan-Linate Airport said flights continued as normal.

Italian police said the attack targeted the websites Italy's Foreign Ministry website and the public transport networks in Siena and Turin.

What do we know about the attack?

Italy's cyber security agency said the attack was a "Distributed Denial of Service" (DDoS) attack that was mitigated in less than two hours.

The pro-Russian hacker group NoName057(16) claimed responsibility for the attacks in a Telegram post, saying Italy's "Russophobes get a well deserved cyber response."

The group has been known to target public institutions and strategic sectors in NATO member states in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

