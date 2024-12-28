  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025SyriaCrisis in the Middle East
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
TechnologyItaly

Pro-Russian hackers target Italian airport websites

December 28, 2024

Hacker group NoName057(16) claimed responsibility for the cyberattack, which also affected the website of the Italian Foreign Ministry. The airports' operator said flights continued to operate as normal.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oeED
Milan's Malpensa airport
The website of Milan's Malpensa airport was one of the targets of the attackImage: Markus Mainka/picture alliance

Russian hackers targeted the websites of Milan's two main airports on Sunday as part of a wider cyberattack.

The operator of Malpensa Airport and Milan-Linate Airport said flights continued as normal.

Italian police said the attack targeted the websites Italy's Foreign Ministry website and the public transport networks in Siena and Turin.

What do we know about the attack?

Italy's cyber security agency said the attack was a "Distributed Denial of Service" (DDoS) attack that was mitigated in less than two hours.

The pro-Russian hacker group NoName057(16) claimed responsibility for the attacks in a Telegram post, saying Italy's "Russophobes get a well deserved cyber response."

The group has been known to target public institutions and strategic sectors in NATO member states in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

zc/wd (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Microsoft Logo and Open Locks

Microsoft says Russian hackers accessed executives' emails

Microsoft says Russian hackers accessed executives' emails

The hacker group believed to responsible for the breach was previously linked to Russia's foreign intelligence agency. Microsoft confirmed that the hackers did not access any customer accounts.
CrimeJanuary 20, 2024
A hacker at a computer

Russian hackers targeted 3 US nuclear research labs: report

Russian hackers targeted 3 US nuclear research labs: report

The hacking team, known as Cold River, reportedly targeted three US nuclear research laboratories. The Brookhaven, Argonne and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories were all targeted by the group, Reuters reported.
PoliticsJanuary 6, 2023