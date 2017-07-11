Pro-Palestinian protesters rally against Israeli strikes on Gaza — live updates

Israeli airstrike kills 10 in Gaza

Gaza building housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses following an airstrike

Paris police try to disperse pro-Palestinian protests

Palestinians mark Nakba Day

Israel says Gaza tower airstrike targeted Hamas leader

A senior Hamas leader was the target of the Israeli airstrike on Gaza that killed 10 civilians, including children, Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus told DW.

"Hamas has turned residential areas in the Gaza Strip into military strongholds," the IDF said following the deadly airstrike.

"When Hamas uses a tall building for military purposes, it becomes a lawful military target," the IDF added.

Police break up pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin

Security forces in Berlin have dispersed a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in the capital’s Neukölln district, police said, adding that demonstrators threw bottles, stones and firecrackers at officers.

Police also said those demonstrating were not adhering to the city’s strict coronavirus measures during the protest.

Thousands of protesters had marched peacefully in the same neighborhood earlier on Saturday.

Pro-Palestinian marches were taking place elsewhere in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg and other German cities.

Protesters in Berlin shouted 'Freedom for Palestine' and commemorated Nakba Day

Pro-Palestinian rallies held in Berlin, London, Madrid

Thousands of protesters marking Nakba Day marched in Berlin, London and Madrid in support of Palestinians on Saturday.

Nakba Day is observed by Palestinians each year and refers to what many Palestinians call the "catastrophe," or mass displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians after the state of Israel was founded in 1948.

"We're in a situation when the Nakba is continuing in the middle of the 21st century," a protester in Madrid told the AFP news agency.

Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags in various cities around the world as they protested amid the latest flare in violence between Israel and Hamas.

In London, protesters carried banners reading "Stop Bombing Gaza" and chanted "Free Palestine."

Police in Germany's capital Berlin broke up one of the protests in the Neukölln district, DW correspondent Jared Reed said.

Paris police try to disperse banned pro-Palestinian protests

Police in Paris fired tear gas and aimed water cannon at demonstrators defying a ban on marching against Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Authorities in Paris had banned the protests amid fears they would turn violent.

Al Jazeera says it 'will not be silenced'

Following an Israeli airstrike that demolished the Gaza building housing the Qatar-based broadcaster, Al Jazeera said it would not be silenced.

The 13-floor Jala Tower housed Qatar-based Al Jazeera television and the Associated Press news agency

"It is clear that those who are waging this war do not only want to spread destruction and death in Gaza, but also to silence media that are witnessing, documenting and reporting the truth of what is happening in Gaza,'' said Walid al-Omari, Al Jazeera's Jerusalem bureau chief.

''This is a crime among a series of crimes perpetrated by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip.''

AP says it received warning before airstrike

The US Associated Press news agency said it had received warning that the building would be hit.

The owner of the Jala Tower, Jawad Mehdi, told the Agence France-Presse news agency that an Israeli intelligence officer warned him he had one hour to evacuate the building.

"We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP's bureau and other news organizations in Gaza. They have long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there," AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt said in a statement Saturday.

"We narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life," Pruitt said, adding that the agency's staff were immediately evacuated.

Israeli airstrikes targeting the Gaza Strip Saturday killed 10 members of an extended family.

The Israeli military claimed the "multi-story building ... contained military assets belonging to the intelligence offices of Hamas," referring to the Gaza Strip's Islamist rulers.

"The building contained civilian media offices, which Hamas hides behind and deliberately uses as human shields," the IDF said on Twitter.

Pro-Palestinian marches set to defy Paris ban

Dozens of riot police officers converged on the area ahead of the protest. Crowds of youths faced off against police units on several streets.

The protest organizers from the Association of Palestinians in Ile-de-France, the region encompassing Paris, told France Info radio that the rally would kick off despite the ban.

Walid Atallah, president of the Association of Palestinians, accused the French government of triggering tensions with the ban.

"If there were genuine risks of public disorder, of serious problems, they would have prohibited it right away," he told a press conference, according to AFP.

"They banned it at the last minute — it's unacceptable."

Officials told AFP that they feared a repeat of fierce clashes that erupted at a similar march in Paris in 2014, when protesters chanted antisemitic slogans.

Rumors of Hamas cease-fire bid

Diplomatic efforts to bring about a cease-fire appear to have begun in the background, but the situation on the ground is still dynamic and fragile, and may even be escalating, Emily Rose, Middle East correspondent at the Israeli broadcaster i24News, told DW.

Diplomatic efforts may have begun, but the situation on the ground is still dynamic, Rose added.

Palestinians mark Nakba Day

Welcome to DW's rolling coverage as the Israel-Gaza crisis enters a sixth day.

Further violence is expected Saturday as Palestinians mark Nakba, "or Catastrophe" Day, which commemorates the nearly 700,000 people who fled or were driven from their homes after the founding of the state of Israel in 1948. This year, Nakba Day falls on the third day of Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan.

