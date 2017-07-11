 Pro-independence Catalans rally on annual holiday, despite pandemic | News | DW | 11.09.2020

News

Pro-independence Catalans rally on annual holiday, despite pandemic

Catalans wore masks and gathered in small, well-spaced rallies, to demand independence from Spain. Grassroots organizers said some 60,000 people participated in the demonstrations across the region.

Catalonians protest in favor of independence at the annual Diada

Thousands gathered in Spain's Catalonia on Friday, to commemorate "La Diada," the region's annual holiday. Although celebrations were dampened by the coronavirus pandemic, many took to the streets in facemasks and adhering to social distancing recommendations.

Spain has recorded more than 560,000 COVID-19 infections since the onset of the pandemic, more than any other country in western Europe. As such, Catalan health authorities had advised people to not participate in gatherings on the regional holiday.

"La Diada" marks the anniversary of the fall of Barcelona to Spanish forces in 1714 and in recent years, the date has been the stage for separatists to call for independence from Spain.

A pro-independence group laid out 2,850 empty chairs bearing the name of activists

Grassroots organizer Assemblea Nacional Catalana said some 60,000 people participated in demonstrations.

"We have held Europe's largest COVID-adapted protest," said chairwoman Elisenda Paluzie, adding that organized encouraged the use of masks, safe distancing and pre-registering of participants.

Read more: Catalan independence - What you need to know

Dozens of pro-independence protests took place, participants gathered in small, well-spaced rallies that were scheduled to start at the same time across the region, with people clapping in unison and chanting ''liberty.''

Another pro-independence group, Omnium Cultural, placed 2,850 empty chairs in a promenade in Barcelona, bearing the name of each activist that the group says has been ''persecuted'' for supporting the independence cause.

Most of the protests were peaceful, but others were more disruptive. Early on Friday, fires were set at several points of Catalonia's rail network, which forced the cancellation of multiple trains for four hours.

Some protesters burned images of the Spanish royal family

Catalans split on secession

Years' worth of opinion polls have shown that people in Catalonia are split on the issue of independence. In the aftermath of Carles Puigdemont's failed bid for independence in 2017 and following infighting by separatists, the balance has tipped in favor of their region remaining part of Spain, according to recent polls.

Read more: Spain asks: Is monarchy right for us?

Carlos Carrizosa of the unionist Citizens party criticized Friday's demonstrations, citing the pandemic as evidence that the pro-secession camp is out of touch with the population.

''I want to send a message of support to all those people who are home and watching these rallies called against the recommendations of health authorities,'' Carrizosa said.

''We have seen for years that today's holiday no longer represents all Catalans, just the separatists,'' he added.

Catalan government spokeswoman Meritxell Budo has urged Madrid to allow for an independence vote and to grant amnesty for nine separatist leaders jailed since 2017.

While the government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has ruled out any amnesty or referendum, he has said he backs talks with Barcelona.

jcg/sms (Reuters, AP)

  • Romulus and Remus statue in Merida (picture-alliance/Prisma Archivo)

    Catalans, Galicians, Basques and more: Spain's many nationalities

    A Roman province

    The Romans had several provinces with Hispania in their names on the Iberian Peninsula. Modern Spain also encompasses such wide cultural diversity that the Spanish themselves speak of Las Espanas (The Spains). The country in its present form was never united under a single ruler until after the 1702-14 War of the Spanish Succession.

  • Spanien Madrid Demonstration gegen Unabbhähigkeit Kataloniens (Getty Images/AFP/J. Soriano)

    Catalans, Galicians, Basques and more: Spain's many nationalities

    A nation of regions

    Spanish nationalism is strong in many regions, with former kingdoms such as Aragon largely content to be recognized as part of the Spanish nation-state. Asturias has its own language, but takes pride in its role as the birthplace of the Reconquista, or the taking back of Iberia from the Moors. Spanish nationalism was evident in recent years in Madrid in response to Catalonia's referendum.

  • Spanien Referendum Katalonien Demonstration (picture-alliance/Zumapress/M. Oesterle)

    Catalans, Galicians, Basques and more: Spain's many nationalities

    Bloodied fingers

    Catalonia has long battled for independence. Its flag, the Senyera, is very similar to that of Aragon, to which it once belonged. The design is fabled to represent four bloodied fingers of Count Wilfred the Hairy being passed over a gold shield. Catalans were fairly happy with their situation until a court struck down the region's statute of autonomy in 2006 and support for independence grew.

  • tomato fight in Bunol (picture-alliance/Gtresonline)

    Catalans, Galicians, Basques and more: Spain's many nationalities

    No great appetite

    Valencianismo, or Valencian nationalism, sprang out of the Renaixenca, an early-19th-century rebirth of the Catalan language, of which Valencian is just one variant. However, nationalist sentiment is not widespread in the region, which is home to Spain's Tomatina tomato-throwing festival. The Valencian Nationalist Bloc usually gets about 4 percent of the vote for the autonomous parliament.

  • Spain: Mallorca

    Catalans, Galicians, Basques and more: Spain's many nationalities

    Other Catalan territories

    The Balearic Islands — Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca, Formentera — all speak variants of Catalan. Though there is a greater nationalist feeling on the islands than in Valencia, it is still more subdued than in Catalonia. Meanwhile, La Franja, a strip of Catalan-speaking land in Aragon, was split by the independence referendum, though most residents do not advocate self-determination for themselves.

  • Spain ETA symbols (Getty Images/AFP/R. Rivas)

    Catalans, Galicians, Basques and more: Spain's many nationalities

    The Basque Country

    Because of terror attacks by the ETA militant group, Basque separatists used to make the headlines far more often than Catalonia's independence movement. Separatists consider the Basque Country in France and Spain and the region of Navarre to be one nation. About a third of people want full independence, but most want more autonomy. A referendum proposed in 2008 was ruled illegal.

  • Historic map of Galicia (picture-alliance/dpa/Luisa Ricciarini/Leemage)

    Catalans, Galicians, Basques and more: Spain's many nationalities

    The Galician cause

    Although it was the birthplace of the centralist dictator Francisco Franco, Galicia has the strongest tradition of separatism after Catalonia and the Basque Country. Even Spain's mainstream national parties display a streak of Galicianism in the region. Perhaps as a result, starkly nationalist parties receive a lower share of the regional vote.

  • Spain Alhambra (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/K. Thomas)

    Catalans, Galicians, Basques and more: Spain's many nationalities

    From caliphate to community

    The Arabic name al-Andalus originally refers to the areas of the Iberian Peninsula that were under Moorish rule for 760 years. As Christians reconquered territories, the area known as Andalusia shrank southwards. Most Andalusians voted for autonomy after Franco died in 1975, but there is little appetite for full independence.

    Author: Richard Connor


