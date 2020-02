Private Whatsapp groups visible in Google searches

Private WhatsApp groups are easily accessible to the public, searches revealed on Friday.

WhatsApp's "invite to group via link" feature is meant to allow people to share access to their private groups with other people. However, the feature appears to have been unexpectedly indexed by Google's search engine.

Thousands of WhatsApp groups — including private ones — are visible and can be joined after an internet search.

DW's Jordan Wildon discovered the bug on Friday. "Your WhatsApp groups may not be as secure as you think they are," he tweeted.

Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, may have known about this problem at least since November 2019, when they appear to have sent a reply to a user who notified them of the issue.

The reply, apparently from Facebook on November 12 2019, stated that the although company was surprised that links are indexed by Google, the company "cannot completely control what all search engines, Google, and others, index."

The screenshot of Facebook's reply was posted in the thread on Wildon's tweet. DW is in the process of verifying whether this reply was sent by Facebook.

More to come...