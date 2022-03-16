 Pritzker Prize goes to Burkina Faso-German architect Francis Kere | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 16.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Pritzker Prize goes to Burkina Faso-German architect Francis Kere

The Berlin-based architect Francis Kere has become the first African to win the most important prize in architecture. By using local resources, he developed a pioneering style.

  • Architect Francis Kere in front of his design for the Serpentine Pavillion in 2017.

    Winners of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize

    2022: Francis Kere

    Sustainability meets poetic expression in Francis Kere's works. The Burkina Faso-born architect creates designs for and with local communities. "In a world in crisis, amidst changing values and generations, he reminds us of what has been, and will undoubtably continue to be a cornerstone of architectural practice: a sense of community and narrative quality," stated the Pritzker Prize jury.

  • Jean-Philippe Vassal and Anne Lacaton in front of plants

    Winners of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize

    2021: Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal

    French architects Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal are renowned for their affordable, eco-friendly spaces. "The modernist hopes and dreams to improve the lives of many are reinvigorated through their work that responds to the climatic and ecological emergencies of our time, as well as social urgencies, particularly in the realm of urban housing," said the jury.

  • Bocconi University lit up in golden light.

    Winners of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize

    2020: Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara

    The Irish duo were the fourth and fifth women to win the prestigious prize in its 41-year history. Their Dublin-based firm, Grafton Architects, is renowned for designs using concrete and stone. The judges lauded the pair for buildings that "maintain a human scale and achieve intimate environments." The Bocconi University (photo) in Milan is one of their acclaimed designs.

  • Katar Doha | Qatar National Convention Center (Imago Images/P. Karatzas)

    Winners of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize

    2019: Arata Isozaki

    He has been practicing architecture since the 1960s and has long been considered a visionary in the field. The Japanese architect is lauded for his futurist designs; he has 100 built works to his name, including the Qatar National Convention Center (photo). "In his search for meaningful architecture, he created buildings of great quality that to this day defy categorizations," said the jury.

  • Balkrishna Doshi (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Vastushilpa Foundation/Pritzker Architecture Prize)

    Winners of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize

    2018: Balkrishna Doshi

    The 90-year-old Indian architect founded his practice, Vastushilpa, in 1956. Completing over 100 projects during his career, Doshi has worked on a number of low-cost housing developments. Doshi's poetic architecture draws upon Eastern influences to create a body of work that has "touched lives of every socio-economic class across a broad spectrum of genres since the 1950s," said the Pritzker jury.

  • Three architects in the volcanic Catalonian landscape (The Pritzker Architecture Prize/J. L. Domínguez )

    Winners of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize

    2017: Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem and Ramon Vilalta

    The trio behind RCR Arquitectes in Olot, Spain, studied at the same university, where they took first prize for a competition in 1988, designing a lighthouse in Punta Aldea that was informed by typology. They have taken a similar approach with their designs since, with works that are informed by place, including the landscape of their native Catalonia.

  • Housing shells designed by Alejandro Aravena (ELEMENTAL/Photo by Tadeuz Jalocha)

    Winners of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize

    2016: Alejandro Aravena

    Chilean architect Alejandro Aravena has been leading a "Do Tank" — a more active version of a think tank — since 2001. With his firm, Elemental, Aravena and his four partners focus on projects that impact the social good, from housing and public spaces to infrastructure and transportation. Elemental worked on rebuilding the city of Constitucion, Chile, after the 2010 earthquake and tsunami.

  • Munich Olympic Park roof by Frei Paul Otto (picture-alliance/dpa/Sven Hoppe)

    Winners of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize

    2015: Frei Otto

    Born in Germany in 1925, Frei Otto has made his life's work creating architecture that is opposed to the columned buildings of the Third Reich that were built to last 1,000 years. With his Atelier (Frei Otto) Warmbronn, Otto researched methods of construction that are lightweight, open to nature and cost-effective, using very little material. Here, the roof of Munich's Olympic Park stadium.

  • Shigeru Ban in front of a wooden structure (Reuters)

    Winners of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize

    2014: Shigeru Ban

    Born in Tokyo to a haute couture designer and an engineer at Toyota, Shigeru Ban combines aesthetics with engineering skill. Inspired by Finnish architect Alvar Aalto's focus on regional context and material, Ban has created temporary housing facilities, including a shelter made of paper tubes, for use after natural disasters. Here, he is shown with his winning design for the Centre Pompidou-Metz.

  • Barcelona towers built by Toyo Ito (imago/CHROMORANGE)

    Winners of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize

    2013: Toyo Ito

    "The natural world is extremely complicated and variable, and its systems are fluid — it is built on a fluid world," Toyo Ito said in a 2009 lecture. That fluidity has inspired Ito's abstract designs, creating buildings that reject standard notions of walls and openings. He was awarded the Pritzker Prize for his "Home-for-All" concept following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in his native Japan.

    Author: Courtney Tenz, Sarah Hucal


  • Architect Francis Kere in front of his design for the Serpentine Pavillion in 2017.

    Winners of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize

    2022: Francis Kere

    Sustainability meets poetic expression in Francis Kere's works. The Burkina Faso-born architect creates designs for and with local communities. "In a world in crisis, amidst changing values and generations, he reminds us of what has been, and will undoubtably continue to be a cornerstone of architectural practice: a sense of community and narrative quality," stated the Pritzker Prize jury.

  • Jean-Philippe Vassal and Anne Lacaton in front of plants

    Winners of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize

    2021: Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal

    French architects Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal are renowned for their affordable, eco-friendly spaces. "The modernist hopes and dreams to improve the lives of many are reinvigorated through their work that responds to the climatic and ecological emergencies of our time, as well as social urgencies, particularly in the realm of urban housing," said the jury.

  • Bocconi University lit up in golden light.

    Winners of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize

    2020: Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara

    The Irish duo were the fourth and fifth women to win the prestigious prize in its 41-year history. Their Dublin-based firm, Grafton Architects, is renowned for designs using concrete and stone. The judges lauded the pair for buildings that "maintain a human scale and achieve intimate environments." The Bocconi University (photo) in Milan is one of their acclaimed designs.

  • Katar Doha | Qatar National Convention Center (Imago Images/P. Karatzas)

    Winners of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize

    2019: Arata Isozaki

    He has been practicing architecture since the 1960s and has long been considered a visionary in the field. The Japanese architect is lauded for his futurist designs; he has 100 built works to his name, including the Qatar National Convention Center (photo). "In his search for meaningful architecture, he created buildings of great quality that to this day defy categorizations," said the jury.

  • Balkrishna Doshi (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Vastushilpa Foundation/Pritzker Architecture Prize)

    Winners of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize

    2018: Balkrishna Doshi

    The 90-year-old Indian architect founded his practice, Vastushilpa, in 1956. Completing over 100 projects during his career, Doshi has worked on a number of low-cost housing developments. Doshi's poetic architecture draws upon Eastern influences to create a body of work that has "touched lives of every socio-economic class across a broad spectrum of genres since the 1950s," said the Pritzker jury.

  • Three architects in the volcanic Catalonian landscape (The Pritzker Architecture Prize/J. L. Domínguez )

    Winners of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize

    2017: Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem and Ramon Vilalta

    The trio behind RCR Arquitectes in Olot, Spain, studied at the same university, where they took first prize for a competition in 1988, designing a lighthouse in Punta Aldea that was informed by typology. They have taken a similar approach with their designs since, with works that are informed by place, including the landscape of their native Catalonia.

  • Housing shells designed by Alejandro Aravena (ELEMENTAL/Photo by Tadeuz Jalocha)

    Winners of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize

    2016: Alejandro Aravena

    Chilean architect Alejandro Aravena has been leading a "Do Tank" — a more active version of a think tank — since 2001. With his firm, Elemental, Aravena and his four partners focus on projects that impact the social good, from housing and public spaces to infrastructure and transportation. Elemental worked on rebuilding the city of Constitucion, Chile, after the 2010 earthquake and tsunami.

  • Munich Olympic Park roof by Frei Paul Otto (picture-alliance/dpa/Sven Hoppe)

    Winners of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize

    2015: Frei Otto

    Born in Germany in 1925, Frei Otto has made his life's work creating architecture that is opposed to the columned buildings of the Third Reich that were built to last 1,000 years. With his Atelier (Frei Otto) Warmbronn, Otto researched methods of construction that are lightweight, open to nature and cost-effective, using very little material. Here, the roof of Munich's Olympic Park stadium.

  • Shigeru Ban in front of a wooden structure (Reuters)

    Winners of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize

    2014: Shigeru Ban

    Born in Tokyo to a haute couture designer and an engineer at Toyota, Shigeru Ban combines aesthetics with engineering skill. Inspired by Finnish architect Alvar Aalto's focus on regional context and material, Ban has created temporary housing facilities, including a shelter made of paper tubes, for use after natural disasters. Here, he is shown with his winning design for the Centre Pompidou-Metz.

  • Barcelona towers built by Toyo Ito (imago/CHROMORANGE)

    Winners of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize

    2013: Toyo Ito

    "The natural world is extremely complicated and variable, and its systems are fluid — it is built on a fluid world," Toyo Ito said in a 2009 lecture. That fluidity has inspired Ito's abstract designs, creating buildings that reject standard notions of walls and openings. He was awarded the Pritzker Prize for his "Home-for-All" concept following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in his native Japan.

    Author: Courtney Tenz, Sarah Hucal


"For a better future for all of us, not just in Africa, but for all of us on this planet, it's important to go back and actually use only those materials that nature gives us freely and to stop over-exploiting them," architect Diebedo Francis Kere told DW in February, discussing his designs for the Goethe-Institut in Senegal.

This approach is exactly what earned Francis Kere the Pritzker Prize, often referred to as the "Nobel Prize of architecture."

By winning the award, the Burkina Faso-born architect also became the first African to win the honor in its more than 40-year history.

The Pritzker jury praised his "pioneering" designs that are "sustainable to the earth and its inhabitants — in lands of extreme scarcity."

Kere "empowers and transforms communities through the process of architecture," designing buildings "where resources are fragile and fellowship is vital," the jury's statement added.

"Through his commitment to social justice and engagement, and intelligent use of local materials to connect and respond to the natural climate, he works in marginalized countries laden with constraints and adversity," the organizers of the award also noted.

Watch video 04:48

An architect on a mission: Francis Kéré

His first design in Burkina Faso won top awards

Kere was born in 1965 in Gando, a Burkina Faso village of about 3,000 residents, in a family of 14 children. At an early age, he was sent to a neighboring town to learn traditional building techniques.

Through a scholarship, he moved to Germany, and started studying architecture at the Technical University of Berlin in 1995. He is meanwhile a dual citizen of Burkina Faso and Germany.

The first building he designed, a primary school in his home village, was recognized with the prestigious Aga Kahn Award for Architecture in 2004.

A building with a modern design, its bricks are the same color as the earth.

The award-winning Gando Primary School: Kere innovated by returning to traditional materials and building methods

His pioneering approach was to return to traditional techniques. Instead of using concrete, a widespread but expensive material for building schools in Burkina Faso, Kere worked with local resources, building with clay. Long dismissed as the "poor people's building material," earth constructions are better suited to the Sahel's climate than concrete buildings, which become intolerably hot.

Projects multiplied for his architectural practice, Kere Architecture, which he founded in 2005 in Berlin.

His designs include schools, health facilities, housing, civic buildings and public spaces across Africa, including Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali, Togo, Kenya, Mozambique, Togo and Sudan.

A building set atop a stone cliff.

Using the stone of the area, Kere's facilities for the National Park of Mali blend into the local topography

In 2017, Kere became the first African architect to design the Serpentine pavilion in London's Hyde Park, a prestigious assignment given to a world-famous architect every year.

He was also one of the architects behind Geneva's International Red Cross and Red Crescent Museum and has held professorships at the Harvard Graduate School of Design, Yale School of Architecture and the Swiss Accademia di Architettura di Mendrisio, along with solo museum shows in Munich and Philadelphia.

Architecture 'to serve humanity'

Reacting to the Pritzker Prize, Kere told press agency AFP that he was the "happiest man on this planet" to become the 51st recipient of the prestigious accolade.

He said that he is "totally convinced that everyone deserves quality" — not only the rich. "This is my way of doing things, of using my architecture to create structures to serve people, let's say to serve humanity." 

Watch video 03:09

The architect paving the way for women with clay

Edited by: Louisa Schaefer

DW recommends

Winners of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize

Dubbed the "Nobel Prize of architecture," the Pritzker Prize recognizes the work of exceptional architects. Here are the past 10 winners.  