Pritzker Prize for Sir David Chipperfield

British architect Sir David Chipperfield has been awarded the Pritzker Prize. We talked with him ahead of the award ceremony. Plus, cold soup for hot days. And, tips for a trip to Belgrade.
Sir David Chipperfield is one of the world’s most successful architects. This year he was awarded the Pritzker Prize, known as the “Nobel Prize for architecture”. Before the ceremony, we met him in Berlin.
Designers Immortalized in Style
Whether Dior, Chanel or Louis Vuitton, the founders and namesakes of several major fashion labels passed on long ago. But their luxury brands live on. How have they achieved fashion immortality?
Gazpacho: Cool Andalusian Cuisine
When we think of soup, a piping hot dish comes to mind. But during the scorching summers in southern Spain, they enjoy a cool gazpacho. We head to Málaga, to find out how it's made.
Three tips for visiting Belgrade
Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, has 1.7 million residents, making it one of Europe's biggest cities. It offers an exciting history, a trendy art scene and affordable prices. Plus, it's not overcrowded!
