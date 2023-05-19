  1. Skip to content
DW Sendung Euromaxx | Großbritannien David Chipperfield
Image: DW
LifestyleEurope

Pritzker Prize for Sir David Chipperfield

1 hour ago

British architect Sir David Chipperfield has been awarded the Pritzker Prize. We talked with him ahead of the award ceremony. Plus, cold soup for hot days. And, tips for a trip to Belgrade.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RZSW

Sir David Chipperfield is one of the world’s most successful architects. This year he was awarded the Pritzker Prize, known as the “Nobel Prize for architecture”.  Before the ceremony, we met him in Berlin.

DW Sendung Euromaxx | Frankreich Luxusmode
Image: DW

Designers Immortalized in Style

Whether Dior, Chanel or Louis Vuitton, the founders and namesakes of several major fashion labels passed on long ago. But their luxury brands live on. How have they achieved fashion immortality?

DW Sendung Euromaxx | Spanien Foodporn
Image: DW

 

 

 

Gazpacho: Cool Andalusian Cuisine

When we think of soup, a piping hot dish comes to mind. But during the scorching summers in southern Spain, they enjoy a cool gazpacho. We head to Málaga, to find out how it's made.

DW Sendung Euromaxx | Serbien Tourismus
Image: DW

Three tips for visiting Belgrade

Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, has 1.7 million residents, making it one of Europe's biggest cities. It offers an exciting history, a trendy art scene and affordable prices. Plus, it's not overcrowded!

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 20.05.2023 – 04:30 UTC
SAT 20.05.2023 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 21.05.2023 – 01:30 UTC
SUN 21.05.2023 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 21.05.2023 – 17:30 UTC
MON 22.05.2023 – 00:02 UTC
MON 22.05.2023 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 21.05.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

