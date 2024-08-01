Prisoner swap underway between Russia and West

Skip next section How is Germany involved in the swap deal?

08/01/2024 August 1, 2024 How is Germany involved in the swap deal?

Among those said by Turkish intelligence to involved in the deal is the German citizen Rico K., who had been sentenced to death in Belarus.

The 30-year-old had been shown on Belarusian public television last week asking leader Alexander Lukashenko to be pardoned.

He had been found guilty of six articles in the Belarusian Criminal Code: mercenary activity, espionage, being part of an extremist organization, destruction of a vehicle, illegal handling of weapons, explosives and ammunition and terrorism.

Lukashenko pardoned K. on Tuesday after "taking into account all the circumstances," the Belarusian leader's press service said.

Meanwhile, Vadim Krasikov, a Russian who was jailed in Germany for assassinating a former Chechen rebel commander, has also been released as part of the prisoner swap, according to Turkey.

A German court has said the 2019 killing, in a Berlin park, was an assassination ordered by the Russian state. The Bellingcat investigative outlet has reported that Krasikov was working for Russia's FSB security service.