Prisoner swap carried out between Russia and West

08/01/2024 August 1, 2024 Prisoner swap coordinated by Turkey underway

The Turkish National Intelligence Agency (MIT) has announced that it is coordinating an extensive prisoner exchange.

"A [prisoner] exchange operation will take place today under the coordination of our organization," MIT said in a statement.

"Our organization has undertaken a major mediation role in this exchange operation, which is the most comprehensive of the recent period."

Shortly afterward, a Russian government plane arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, a witness told the Reuters news agency.

It was not immediately clear who was on board the plane, which arrived after signs of a major prisoner exchange involving Russia and Belarus on one side and the United States, Germany and Slovenia on the other.

Included was Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, ex-US Marine Paul Whelan and several other Americans as part of a prisoner swap deal, according to Turkish officials who are coordinating.

Gershkovich was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Russia in July on espionage charges. Gershkovich is 32 years old and was first taken into Russian custody in March 2023.

Paul Whelan, who also holds UK, Irish, and Canadian nationality, has been in prison in Russia since 2018 on spying charges. The 54-year-old was in Russia that year to attend a friend's wedding.

Vladimir Kara-Murza, a 42-year-old dual Russian-UK national, was also said be freed as part of the deal, according to US media reports.

Kara-Murza was imprisoned after criticizing Russian's Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and was serving a 25 year sentence in Siberia.

It's the third notable prisoner swap between the US and Russia in recent years. Turkey coordinated the swap.

In December 2022, WNBA player Brittney Griner was released from Russian custody in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

In April 2022, US ex-Marine Trevor Reed was released by Russia in exchange for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko,

wd/wmr (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)