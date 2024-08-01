Prisoner swap carried out between Russia and West

Prisoner swap carried out between Russia and WestPublished August 1, 2024last updated August 1, 2024
What you need to know
- US and Russia, other counties take part in largest prisoner swap since end of Cold War
- US President Joe Biden says 'brutal ordeal is over' for released prisoners
- Turkish intelligence helped coordinate prisoner exchanges
- WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich, ex-US marine Paul Whelan, Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara Murza released by Russia as part of deal
Here's the latest on the landmark US-Russia prisoner swap:
What was Kara-Murza convicted of?
Last year, the 42-year-old was sentenced to 25 years on charges of treason for opposing the war in Ukraine.
Cambridge graduate Kara-Murza had spent years campaigning for Western sanctions against the Kremlin.
However, the level of repression has dramatically worsened since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
In his closing statement at his trial, Kara-Murza alluded to the former Soviet Union's dark legacy of prosecutions, saying the country has gone "all the way back to the 1930s."
While in prison, his family said they feared for his deteriorating health.
His wife Evgenia Kara-Murza says he suffers from a nerve condition after surviving two poisoning attempts.
Russia's Medvedev issues threat to 'traitors'
Russia's former President Dmitry Medvedev has said he welcomes the release of Russians who had "worked for the Fatherland."
He also issued a menacing threat to those that Russia considers as "traitors."
"I would like, of course, for traitors of Russia to rot in the dungeons or die in prison ... but it is more useful to get out our own, who worked for the country, for the Fatherland, for all of us," Medvedev, who is now deputy head of the security council, said in a post on Telegram.
"Let the traitors now feverishly pick up new names and actively disguise themselves under witness protection programs."
In total, 10 Russians, including two minors, were exchanged for 16 Westerners and Russians who were imprisoned in Russia.
Why was Paul Whelan behind bars in Russia?
In 2020, a Russian court sentenced former US marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in a penal colony for espionage.
As the verdict was read out, Whelan stood in the courtroom defendant's cage with a sign that read "Sham trial!" and called on the US president to intervene.
The US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan condemned the trial as unfair and lacking transparency.
Whelan was arrested in 2018 and accused of seeking to obtain state secrets.
The trial against the 50-year-old has been held behind closed doors as US and Russia relations have been at a low point, following accusations by the US intelligence community that Moscow interfered with the 2016 presidential election.
Whelan, who was dishonorably discharged as a US Marine before working as head of global security at a US auto parts company, has maintained his innocence.
He said he had traveled to Russia in December 2018 to attend a wedding. He was arrested in Moscow for receiving a USB drive from an acquaintance, which Whelan thought contained holiday photographs.
Authorities claimed the USB drive contained state secrets.
Whelan is a citizen of Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.
Turkey's intel agency says swap process is over
A Turkish security source says the process of exchanging 24 prisoners and two children at an airport in Turkey's capital Ankara has been completed.
Earlier, the country's MIT intelligence service had confirmed that the swap was underway and said it had been involved in the exchange from beginning to end.
"MIT conducted this prisoner exchange operation between seven countries in Ankara from the beginning of the negotiation process until the final moment when the exchanges took place. MIT ensured that all security measures, logistical planning, and exchange activity requirements were met and facilitated communication and coordination between the parties."
MIT said prisoners had been taken off the planes upon arrival in the Turkish capital, and taken to secure locations under the supervision of its staff. After health checks and other formalities, they were placed on planes of the countries that they would be traveling to.
Blinken speaks to released US citizens
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken to newly freed US citizens Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva, according to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.
Speaking by phone, Blinken told them he was happy they were home and President Joe Biden had been determined to ensure their release.
Blinken made the call during a refueling stop in Japan en route back to Washington DC from Mongolia.
Why was journalist Ivan Gershkovich in Russian prison?
Russian prosecutors claimed they had proofthat Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich gathered "secret information" for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
He was accused of gathering information on the Uralvagonzavod defense equipment factory in Nizhny Tagil, a plant that makes and repairs tanks and other military equipment that lies to the north of Yekaterinburg in the Ural region.
Gershkovich, his newspaper and the US government have all rejected the accusations, with Washington accusing Moscow of "hostage diplomacy."
Officers from Russia's FSB security service arrested Gershkovich in March 2023 at a steakhouse in Yekaterinburg, some 900 miles (1,400 kilometers) east of Moscow. Since then, he has been held in Moscow's Lefortovo prison.
Last month, the court sentenced him to 16 years in "a strict regime colony."
Germany 'did not take decision lightly' to release assassin Krasikov
Germany has also confirmed the prisoner swap with Russia involving the United States and European allies.
German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement the deal had involved close and trusting cooperation with the United States and European partners.
US President Joe Biden, when asked by reporters about what Germany wanted in return for its cooperation, replied: "nothing."
According to the German statement, the exchange agreement secured the release of 15 people who were unlawfully detained in Russia and a German citizen, Rico K. who had been sentenced to death in Belarus.
Among those returning to Russia was Vadim Krasikov, convicted in 2021 of shooting to death a Georgian citizen of Chechen ethnicity in a Berlin park in 2019.
The victim, 40-year-old Zelimkhan Khangoshvili was shot in an "execution-style" killing at Berlin's Kleiner Tiergarten park. The killing was carried out the drive-by style shooting on a bicycle in broad daylight — shooting the victim in the head and chest, prosecutors said.
A German court concluded it was an assassination ordered by the Russian security services and Krasikov was sentenced to life imprisonment.
"The German government did not take this decision lightly," said a statement.
"The state's interest in enforcing the prison sentence of a convicted criminal was offset by the freedom, physical well-being and — in some cases — ultimately the lives of innocent people imprisoned in Russia and those wrongfully imprisoned for political reasons. Our obligation to protect German citizens and solidarity with the United States were important motivators."
"We hope that all those released today will recover from their physical and psychological suffering in the company of their family and friends. Our thoughts are with all those who are still being imprisoned in Russia today for expressing their opinions and telling the truth about Putin's war of aggression against Ukraine. Their courage must be an example to all democrats!"
"The federal government calls on the Russian and Belarusian leadership to release all other unjustly politically imprisoned people."
Biden celebrates prisoner swap as 'feat of diplomacy'
US President Joe Biden has made a statement on the prisoner swap with Russia, hailing the diplomatic effort it took to secure the releases.
"Today, three American citizens and one American green card holder who were unjustly imprisoned in Russia are finally coming home: Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva, and Vladimir Kara-Murza."
"The deal that secured their freedom was a feat of diplomacy."
Biden said the real had secured the release of 16 people from Russia—including five Germans and seven Russian citizens who were political prisoners in their own country.
"Some of these women and men have been unjustly held for years. All have endured unimaginable suffering and uncertainty," said Biden. "Today, their agony is over."
"I am grateful to our allies who stood with us throughout tough, complex negotiations to achieve this outcome— including Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, and Turkey. This is a powerful example of why it’s vital to have friends in this world whom you can trust and depend upon. Our alliances make Americans safer."
White House confirms Russia prisoner swap
The United States has confirmed that it and four allies reached a deal with Russia for one of the largest prisoner exchanges since the end of the Cold War.
The swap includes the release of 16 people, including US journalist Evan Gershkovich, and former US Marine and security analyst Paul Whelan, the White House said on Thursday.
The Biden administration negotiated the exchange with Russia and several other countries. The Western allies agreed to send eight prisoners held in the West back to Russia, including Vadim Krasikov who was in prison in Germany.
The deal, negotiated in secret for more than a year, is likely to be presented by the Biden administration as a major foreign policy success as the US presidential race enters its final months.
Kremlin hopes that 'enemies' stay away
The Kremlin has said it hopes those individuals who have now left Russia, whom it described as "enemies," would stay away, the state-run TASS news agency reported.
The comments appeared to be an oblique reference to the prisoner swap being conducted by Turkey.
"I believe that all our enemies should stay there [abroad], and all those who are not our enemies should return. That's my point of view," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Peskov did not comment directly on the swap, although TASS quoted him saying he hoped to speak about it later on Thursday.
Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Russia to release all jailed journalists
The Committee to Protect Journalists welcomed the release of the jailed journalists as part of the prisoner swap, but added it does not change the fact that Russia continues to suppress a free press.
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) editor Alsu Kurmasheva are said to be part of the exchange deal between Russia and the West.
"They were detained and sentenced on spurious charges intended to punish them for their journalism and stifle independent reporting," Jodie Ginsberg, the chief executive of the Committee to Protect Journalists, said.
"Moscow needs to release all jailed journalists and end its campaign of using in absentia arrest warrants and sentences against exiled Russian journalists," she added.
How is Germany involved in the swap deal?
Among those said by Turkish intelligence to involved in the deal is the German citizen Rico K., who had been sentenced to death in Belarus.
The 30-year-old had been shown on Belarusian public television last week asking leader Alexander Lukashenko to be pardoned.
He had been found guilty of six articles in the Belarusian Criminal Code: mercenary activity, espionage, being part of an extremist organization, destruction of a vehicle, illegal handling of weapons, explosives and ammunition and terrorism.
Lukashenko pardoned K. on Tuesday after "taking into account all the circumstances," the Belarusian leader's press service said.
Meanwhile, Vadim Krasikov, a Russian who was jailed in Germany for assassinating a former Chechen rebel commander, has also been released as part of the prisoner swap, according to Turkey.
A German court has said the 2019 killing, in a Berlin park, was an assassination ordered by the Russian state. The Bellingcat investigative outlet has reported that Krasikov was working for Russia's FSB security service.
Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan released
Turkish intelligence, MIT, said the The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and US Marine Paul Whelan who were imprisoned in Russia have been released in a prisoner exchange on Thursday.
The MIT said the deal involved the exchange of high-profile figures "sought by all parties for a long period."
This list also included Germany's Rico K. who was held in Belarus on "terrorism" charges, and Russian dissident Ilya Yashin, and FSB colonel Vadim Krasikov who were jailed in Germany.
Turkey says swap involves 26 individuals
Turkey's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) said it was conducting the biggest prisoner exchange operation of recent times in Ankara.
It said the deal involved the exchange of 26 individuals from the prisons of seven different countries — the United States, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia, and Belarus).
The prisoners were transported to Turkey by a total of 7 aircraft, including 2 from the United States and one each from Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, and Russia, as part of the operation, according to a MIT statement.
Ten prisoners, including two minors, were relocated to Russia, with 13 prisoners headed to Germany, and three prisoners to the United States.
"This operation has been recorded in history as the most extensive prisoner exchange between the United States, Russia, and Germany in recent years," said MIT.
Prisoner swap coordinated by Turkey underway
The Turkish National Intelligence Agency (MIT) has announced that it is coordinating an extensive prisoner exchange.
"A [prisoner] exchange operation will take place today under the coordination of our organization," MIT said in a statement.
"Our organization has undertaken a major mediation role in this exchange operation, which is the most comprehensive of the recent period."
Shortly afterward, a Russian government plane arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, a witness told the Reuters news agency.
It was not immediately clear who was on board the plane, which arrived after signs of a major prisoner exchange involving Russia and Belarus on one side and the United States, Germany and Slovenia on the other.
Included was Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, ex-US Marine Paul Whelan and several other Americans as part of a prisoner swap deal, according to Turkish officials who are coordinating.
Gershkovich was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Russia in July on espionage charges. Gershkovich is 32 years old and was first taken into Russian custody in March 2023.
Paul Whelan, who also holds UK, Irish, and Canadian nationality, has been in prison in Russia since 2018 on spying charges. The 54-year-old was in Russia that year to attend a friend's wedding.
Vladimir Kara-Murza, a 42-year-old dual Russian-UK national, was also said be freed as part of the deal, according to US media reports.
Kara-Murza was imprisoned after criticizing Russian's Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and was serving a 25 year sentence in Siberia.
It's the third notable prisoner swap between the US and Russia in recent years. Turkey coordinated the swap.
In December 2022, WNBA player Brittney Griner was released from Russian custody in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
In April 2022, US ex-Marine Trevor Reed was released by Russia in exchange for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko,
wd/wmr (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)