Princess Yennenga: Ancestor of the Mossi people of Burkina Faso  

When was princess Yennenga born?
Historians don't seem to agree about the exact birth date of princess Yennenga. However, many believe she was born sometime between the 11th and the 15th centuries. She was King Naba Nedega's favorite daughter. He reigned over the Dagomba kingdom which was located in modern-day Ghana.
What is so particular about princess Yennenga?
According to oral tradition, the horse had been the princess's favorite animal since her teenage years. After several attempts Yennenga managed to convince her father to let her ride. This was a privilege reserved only for men of the kingdom. The princess then proved she was not only a brilliant horse rider but also a formidable warrior.
Her son was born from a love encounter with a hunter in the bush.
They named him Ouedraogo (stallion) as a tribute to the horse who made their love story possible. The Ouedraogo are the ancestors of the Mossi people, the largest ethnic group in Burkina Faso.
Controversy about her story
The moment Yennenga got lost in the bush remains enigmatic — different narratives exist. The most famous one states that the princess ran away — she left her village to escape from her father who declined to give his favorite daughter away in marriage.
Concerning the origin of her lover, some sources identify him as a dozo (hunter) from Mali. This could explain why the Mossi people have Malian origin.
What legacy did she leave?
Among the many Burkinabe artists who have paid tribute to the princess is Yili Nooma. For her, Yennenga was "a bold and fearless woman, an Amazon, a warrior whom we, as women, want to resemble." Choosing the princess's name for her first album was "a way of saying we are today's Yennenga".
Yennenga's legacy is also being kept alive through "the Golden Stallion of Yennenga", the trophy of the biennial of African cinema festival (FESPACO). A brand new city called Yennenga is still under construction and also the ASFA Yennenga, a first division football club, in the national football league. The name of the national football team of Burkina Faso, the Stallions, likewise is a tribute to the princess's favorite animal.
Scientific advice on this article was provided by historians Professor Doulaye Konaté, Professor Lily Mafela and Professor Christopher Ogbogbo. African Roots is supported by the Gerda Henkel Foundation.
50 years of African film at FESPACO
A festival of African movies
One of the oldest and most important film festivals on the African continent is celebrating a major anniversary: the Pan-African Film and Television Festival in Ouagadougou — FESPACO — took place for the first time in February 1969.
The magic of cinema
As is usually the case, the 26th edition of the festival, which began on February 23 in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, was opened with a fanfare. Horses are an integral part of the festival: the jury's main prize is the Etalon d'Or de Yennenga, the golden stallion named after a mythical princess.
Ouagadougou: West Africa's capital of cinema
African film buffs founded the festival in the capital of the then state of Upper Volta. To date, 2,140 films have been shown there and 160 prizes awarded. Since 1987, the monumental film reels on the Place des Cineastes testify to Ouagadougou's status as the capital of African cinema.
Ousmane Sembene and the mass medium
African cinema was influenced by former colonial powers. In francophone West Africa Ousmane Sembene went down in history as a pioneering African director. Originally a novelist, Sembene saw film as a medium for the masses, able to reach the illiterate. But the worldwide distribution of African movies remains a problem for the continent's filmmakers.
Affirming the African identity
From the very beginning, African cinema has also had a political mission: to overcome the cultural domination of European colonial states and to oppose it with figures Africans can identify. Med Hondo's film "Sarraounia" tells the story of a ruler who opposed French colonization. It was awarded the Etalon d'Or in 1987.
A stallion south of the Kalahari
Africa's directors have also successfully tackled recent history. In "Drum," Zola Maseko examines the life and work of journalists in the township of Sophiatown under South Africa's apartheid regime. He received an award in 2005 as the first South African and only second Anglophone filmmaker, a breakthrough. In the following years the main prize went to Nigeria and Ethiopia.
Out of the shadows
Others have also had to fight their way to recognition. It wasn't until the 2010s that female filmmakers came into the spotlight. They have their own annual festival which also coincides with FESPACO. In "Frontieres," Naky Sy Savane played an Ivorian woman who smuggles textiles to finance her children's studies.
Crossing the continent's borders
The relationship to the rest of the world remains ambiguous. Filmmakers from the African diaspora were only invited starting in 1987. It took until 2015 for them to be allowed to win the main prize. And few African directors have achieved fame abroad. Abderrahmane Sissako was the first African to win the French film award César with "Timbuktu" in 2015.
Hit by terrorism
The country in the Sahel zone was spared terror for a long time. The shock was all the greater when in 2016 the Hotel Splendid — popular among the festival's VIPs — became the target of an Islamist attack. The presence of international stars could turn FESPACO itself into a target. The following year security was greatly increased.
Into the digital age on a shoestring
Digital films have been admitted to the competition since 2015. But they had to overcome yet another hurdle: initially, all digital films had to be converted in an expensive process. There isn't much of a paying public for African films, and directors don't have the support of television companies. To this day, the African film industry is dependent on outside support.
Author: Philipp Sandner