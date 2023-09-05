  1. Skip to content
Princess for a Day - Weddings in Morocco

September 5, 2023

A wedding in Morocco is like a fairytale out of "1001 Nights.” Brides become princesses.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UNO3
Prinzessin für einen Tag - Hochzeit in Marokko
Image: SWR

The guest list has to be long; the clothing, sumptuously stylish; the jewelry, the finest; and the food, tip-top.

Prinzessin für einen Tag - Hochzeit in Marokko
Image: SWR

It takes months to plan a Moroccan wedding. That’s how it was for Yousra and Othman as well. The couple live in France, but they got married in Yousra’s Moroccan hometown, Fez. They hired Negaffa Salwa to plan the event, but of course the parents also get a say in shaping their children’s big day. After all, the wedding is all about image within the family and among friends. Together, they search for a venue. The local markets, or souks are combed for the finest oud, incense and musk for the henna party, which is usually held on the eve of the wedding. 

Prinzessin für einen Tag - Hochzeit in Marokko
Image: SWR

Yousra and Othman are also opening their nuptials with the traditional celebration, one featuring all the bells and whistles. The bridegroom and his family will enter with great fanfare. Gifts will be displayed and the bride will appear in different outfits. All eyes will be on Yousra when she is carried into the venue on traditional wooden palanquin known as an Amaria.

 

 

Prinzessin für einen Tag - Hochzeit in Marokko
Image: SWR

But the high point of the evening is when the bride enters in a traditional fassia dress. Wearing the heavy, sumptuous brocade and enormous crown will be no mean feat for the petite Yousra. The trick is to smile and make it all look easy. Yousra knows she’ll be on camera non-stop and loads of photographs and videos will be posted on social media. Beyond being unforgettable for the young couple and their guests, the fairytale wedding enhances their families’ status.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 29.09.2023 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 29.09.2023 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 29.09.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 30.09.2023 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 01.10.2023 – 19:15 UTC
MON 02.10.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 04.10.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 02.10.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

