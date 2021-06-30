Princess Diana statue to be unveiled

More than two decades after her death, Prince William and Prince Harry surely still grieve over the loss of their mother, Princess Diana.

Perhaps that's why Prince William and Prince Harry aim to put aside their differences in order to pay tribute to the lasting legacy of "Lady Di," as their mother is and was affectionately known among the global public.

On July 1, which would have been Diana's 60th birthday, a statue honoring the late princess is to be unveiled in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, William and Harry's mother's former home.

Last August, in a rare joint press release, the princes said that they "hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother's life and legacy."

William and Harry themselves commissioned the statue back in 2017, saying then in a joint statement, "It has been 20 years since our mother's death and the time is right to recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue. Our mother touched so many lives."

A princess of hearts

"I don't go by the rule book ... I lead from the heart, not the head," Diana once said.

Princess Diana was famous for her sense of compassion, endearing her to the hearts of millions around the world.

Born Diana Frances Spencer on July 1, 1961, she was a kindergarten teacher before marrying British Prince Charles in 1981.

During her royal duties as Princess of Wales, Diana adopted an unconventional approach to charity work.

Diana in 1992 with London pupils at a conference on AIDS awareness for kids

Her patronages included children and youth, and later, survivors of landmine explosions, cancer patients and those suffering from mental illness, as well as HIV/AIDS patients — with a 1987 photo of her shaking hands with a patient making world headlines; at the time many people erroneously believed the virus could be transmitted by mere physical touch.

After many years of an unhappy, embroiled marriage, Charles and Diana divorced in 1996.

Diana, who had — after her initial years of appearing shy — long become a glamorous fashion icon and media spotlight, died at age 36 from injuries suffered in a car crash in Paris on August 31,1997. She and her boyfriend, Egyptian entrepreneur Dodi Al-Fayed, were attempting to flee the paparazzi, who wanted pictures of the two of them together. Later reports said that the chauffeur of the limousine, Henri Paul, who also died in the crash, had well over the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.

Diana's sons William and Harry were aged 15 and 12, respectively.

Princes William and Harry, Diana's children, and their father Prince Charles, at her funeral

Global shock over Diana's death

While people were in shock around the world over the news, remarkably, it took days for Queen Elizabeth to publicly express her sympathy. Her silence was met with huge criticism, particularly from the UK's population, with every fourth Brit then advocating the abolition of the monarchy. Only days later did the royals reach out to the grieving people.

Likely, the queen was still at odds with the explosive BBC interview Diana had given in 1995, in which she discussed her 1992 separation from Charles and the royals, and her desperation beforehand.

Hundreds of millions of people in more than 100 countries watched the riveting interview in which Diana revealed her bulimia, depression, self-mutilation, the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles and the extra-marital affairs involved. She also discussed the British monarchy itself and its trajectory.

The top scandals involving the British royals A model for Harry and Meghan? Their love moved the world: King Edward VIII was unable to marry the divorced American Wallis Simpson because he was the head of the Anglican Church and so decided to step down from the throne after only 326 days. The couple did get married, on June 3, 1937 at the Cande castle in France. The scandal rocked the royal household.

The top scandals involving the British royals Princess Margaret's divorce Queen Elizabeth's youngest sister was one of the most glamorous members of the royal family: She loved parties, alcohol and had affairs. She had two children with her husband, the Earl of Snowdon. The couple separated in March 1976, making Margaret the first royal to divorce — after Henry VIII in the 16th century.

The top scandals involving the British royals Snapshots from married life Not everyone believes that the riding teacher James Hewitt was Lady Diana's first extra-marital lover. There is another rumor that she had an affair with her bodyguard, Barry Mannakee in the 1980s. When Prince Charles confessed to having cheated on her, Lady Diana also admitted having a relationship with Hewitt. Could he be Prince Harry's biological father?

The top scandals involving the British royals Charles and the tampon affair Prince Charles is shown here leading his second wife Camilla Parker Bowles to the altar. His first marriage with Lady Diana had failed. Their fights exposed intimate secrets, including a flirty telephone conversation between Charles and Camilla, which became known as "Tampongate," as it revealed one of the prince's most cringeworthy fantasies.

The top scandals involving the British royals The Queen's silence A year after her official divorce from Prince Charles, Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed died in a car crash, leaving Britain in shock. Yet it took a long time for the Queen to react with a word of sympathy. Her silence was met with huge criticism; every fourth Brit advocated the abolition of the monarchy. Only days later did the royals reach out to the grieving people.

The top scandals involving the British royals 'Harry the Nazi' Drugs, alcohol and parties earned the prince the nickname, "Dirty Harry." Once, he also managed to get caught stark naked at a Las Vegas party by the tabloids. And a picture of the 20-year-old royal dressed as Nazi officer Erwin Rommel, complete with the swastika, was lapped up by the press.

The top scandals involving the British royals Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein Could Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son and the ex-husband of Sarah Ferguson, be involved in sex scandals related to Jeffrey Epstein? The American investment banker is believed to have run a sex-trafficking operation with minor girls. Epstein committed suicide before his trial began.

The top scandals involving the British royals The bombshell Around 50 million people watched Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan. The two revealed serious allegations against the British royal family and also accused them of being racist. When Meghan was pregnant with her son Archie, she said there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born."

The top scandals involving the British royals The Queen breaks her silence In the meantime, Buckingham palace has said that the Queen is taking the accusations of racism "very seriously." In a statement issued on her behalf, the palace announced that the royal family was "saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," adding that the accusations by Meghan and Harry would be dealt with privately. Author: Stefan Dege



Still an eye-catcher

The up-and-downs of the royal family remains a riveting subject in the UK and worldwide.

The hugely popular Netflix series The Crown follows the royal family over decades, tracing Queen Elizabeth's rise to the crown, as well as the many sub-plots of family drama, including Diana's turmoil in Season 4. She is played by Emma Corrin, who uncannily depicts the princess.

The documentary Diana: In Her Own Words features audio recordings of the princess herself in interviews with biographer Andrew Morton. The documentary The Story of Diana showcases her life, as does the upcoming Hollywood movie Spencer, with Kristin Stewart in the leading role. All of them reflect how Diana has remained a cultural icon.

Kristin Stewart bearing a striking resemblance to Diana, in the upcoming movie "Spencer"

Continued ups-and-downs

Artist Ian Rank-Broadley created the Diana statue in collaboration with Princes William and Henry, who signed off on its designs. Rank-Broadley is famous for his depiction of Queen Elizabeth that appears on coins in the United Kingdom.

That the princes managed to agree on the statue's design was fortunate as their relationship has been strained since Harry, along with his wife Meghan Markle, stepped down from royal duties in early 2020.

That relationship was again burdened after a tell-all interview between Harry, Meghan and US TV star Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 that made global headlines. One of the talk's most explosive allegations was that racism in the royal family was one of the reasons that had led the couple to leave. It created a further rift among the royals.

A look to the future

Drama headlines aside, however, one realizes that grief may either unite or divide. "Every one of us needs to show how much we care for each other and, in the process, care for ourselves," Diana once said.

Diana with William and Harry back in 1988

Despite differences, William and Harry were noble enough to walk side-by-side during the funeral procession of their grandfather, Prince Philip, in April 2021.

And the names of the children of both Prince William and Prince Harry pay tribute to their mother: William and Kate's daughter Charlotte, bears the middle name Diana, as does Harry and Meghan's recently born daughter, Lilibet (Lili) Diana.

Lilibet Diana and other royal babies Another reason to smile: the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," the couple's press secretary said Sunday, after the announcement of the June 4 birth. The new baby is named after Queen Elizabeth and the late Diana, Princess of Wales, Harry's mother. Official pictures have not yet been released.

Lilibet Diana and other royal babies Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor Meghan and Prince Harry's first child, Archie Harrison, was born on May 6, 2019. In the image shown here, the couple revealed their two-day-old son to the public, with the proud new mother declaring that the baby was "a dream." Archie is the seventh in line to the throne.

Lilibet Diana and other royal babies Prince Louis of Cambridge Prince William and Kate introduced their third child to the world seven hours after his birth on April 23, 2018. While the boy was born on St. George's Day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had to find another name for the fifth-in-line to the throne, as George is the name given to his older brother. They picked Louis Arthur Charles, and he will be known as Prince Louis.

Lilibet Diana and other royal babies Third in line to the throne Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to Prince William's first child on July 22, 2013. Officially called George Alexander Louis, Prince George became a big brother on May 2, 2015. The boy is third in line to succeed his great-grandmother, after his grandfather Charles and his father.

Lilibet Diana and other royal babies Fourth in line, Princess Charlotte George's little sister, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, was born on May 2, 2015. Her name, which honors both her grandmother and great-grandmother, was announced two days later. This photo shows her at the age of one in 2016. Following changes in the rules of succession privileging male heirs, Princess Charlotte remains fourth in line to the throne, even though she now has a baby brother.

Lilibet Diana and other royal babies Cheerful Queen These happy chubby cheeks belong to none other than Queen Elizabeth II. She is in the arms of her mother Elizabeth, the Duchess of York. Her father was the future King George VI. Elizabeth II's birth was a difficult one: The heiress to the throne was finally delivered via C-section on April 21, 1926. She grew up with her younger sister Margaret (1930-2002). Today, she is 92 years old.

Lilibet Diana and other royal babies His Royal Highness, in diapers This young boy was born on June 10, 1921. At the time, Philip, Duke of Edinburgh didn't realize that about 25 years later he would be asking the hand of a future queen in marriage: Elizabeth II. Philip's father had already arranged a meeting with the then 13-year-old heiress to the throne in 1939. At the time, Philip was still a student at the Royal Naval College. He died on April 9, 2021.

Lilibet Diana and other royal babies Do you recognize this one? Charles Philip Arthur George, better known as Prince Charles, was born on November 14, 1948. When he was four years old, his mother, Elizabeth II, ascended the throne. As the eldest child, Charles is the royal heir and Duke of Cornwall.

Lilibet Diana and other royal babies Princess of hearts This baby would later become royal. Lady Di was born on July 1, 1961. In 1981, she married Prince Charles under the eyes of some 750 million television viewers worldwide. The failure of their marriage would be just as publicized. Diana's death in a car accident on the night of August 31, 1997 would be followed by another media frenzy. Her fans still mourn her today.

Lilibet Diana and other royal babies A smiling Prince William Prince William Arthur Philip Louis Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 21, 1982 in London. After their parents separated in 1992, William and his brother Harry lived alternately with Princess Diana in London's Kensington Palace or with their father and grandmother Elizabeth II at the Royal Court.

Lilibet Diana and other royal babies Harry, prince popular His real name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David Mountbatten-Windsor. But the world prefers to simply call him Prince Harry. The sandy-haired baby was born on September 15, 1984. Harry's excessive partying as a teenager would later make tabloid headlines. He managed to get rid of his bad-boy image, and later married Meghan Markle. They now have children of their own. Author: Ananda Bräunig (eg), Louisa Schaefer



As US best-selling author Joan Didion wrote in The Year of Magical Thinking, in which she documents the loss of her husband, "Life changes fast. Life changes in an instant. You sit down to dinner and life as you know it ends."

The instant of that car crash involving Diana in Paris changed the lives of many around the world as they mourned the princess' death. It certainly turned the lives of William and Harry upside-down.

The new statue is a way of keeping a part of Lady Di, the Princess of Wales — and the princess of hearts — alive, and will likely be a magnet for people around the world when they visit Kensington Palace.