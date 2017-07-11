Prince William denies UK royal family is racist

Prince William has defended the UK royal family against accusations of racism made by his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan.

The royals are "very much not a racist family" William said on Thursday during a visit to an east London school.

William is the first royal to directly address the explosive interview his brother and Meghan gave to Oprah Winfrey, that aired on Sunday.

Meghan told Winfrey that Harry had been asked by an unnamed family member "how dark" their son's skin might be.

William said he had not talked to Harry since the interview but he said planned on doing so.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

kmm/rt (Reuters, AFP)