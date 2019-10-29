 Prince reveals his childhood memories in posthumous autobiography | Books | DW | 29.10.2019

Books

Prince reveals his childhood memories in posthumous autobiography

The artist had started working on his memoir before he died. "The Beautiful Ones" dives into his childhood, from his first kiss to his fondness for Superman. It also hits back at music critics and what they got wrong.

  • Sänger Prince

    Prince: The pop star's life in pictures

    Birth of a star

    Prince Rogers Nelson was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 7, 1958. He had a strong interest in music early on and is said to have written his first song at the age of seven. At 20, he released his debut album, "For You," in 1978. His 1979 album "Prince" went platinum due to the success of the singles "Why You Wanna Treat Me So Bad?" and "I Wanna Be Your Lover."

  • USA Sänger Prince - Konzert

    Prince: The pop star's life in pictures

    Purple Rain

    His next three records, "Dirty Mind" (1980), "Controversy" (1981), and "1999" (1982), continued his success and established Prince's trademark of blatantly sexual lyrics and incorporation of funk, dance, and rock music elements. In 1984, he named his backup band The Revolution and released "Purple Rain," which served as the soundtrack to his film debut - to date one of his most famous songs.

  • USA Sänger Prince in dem Film Under the Cherry Moon

    Prince: The pop star's life in pictures

    Debut as a director

    In 1986, Prince directed and starred as a gigolo named Christopher Tracy in the musical drama film, "Under the Cherry Moon." Despite the film's poor performance and many Golden Raspberry Awards, the soundtrack album was critically praised as Prince's finest record yet. "Kiss" hit number one on the Billboard chart and "Mountains" reached number 23.

  • USA Sänger Prince - Konzert in Las Vegas

    Prince: The pop star's life in pictures

    One artist, many names

    After releasing the albums "Around the World in a Day" (1985) and "Parade" (1986), The Revolution disbanded and Prince released several solo albums before debuting The New Power Generation band in 1991. He changed his stage name in 1993 to an unpronounceable symbol, which became known as the "Love Symbol." In 2000, he began referring to himself as "Prince" again.

  • USA Sänger Prince - mit Ehefrau

    Prince: The pop star's life in pictures

    Turbulent love life

    Prince was romantically linked to many celebrities, including Kim Basinger, Madonna and Carmen Electra. In 1996, he married his 22-year-old backup singer and dancer Mayte Garcia (pictured). They had a son named Boy Gregory, who died shortly after birth due to the Pfeiffer syndrome. Two years after their divorce, Prince married Manuela Testolini; she filed for divorce in May 2006.

  • USA Sänger Prince bei American Idol in Kalifornien

    Prince: The pop star's life in pictures

    Never ending success

    Prince sold over 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. He won seven Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award. In 2004, Prince became part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. "Rolling Stone" magazine ranked Prince at number 27 on its list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.

  • Frankreich Sänger Prince in Paris

    Prince: The pop star's life in pictures

    Final years

    On April 18, 2014, Prince released a new single entitled "The Breakdown." He also announced that he had re-signed with his former label, Warner Bros. Records after an 18-year split. His penultimate album "Hitnrun Phase One" was made available on the music streaming service Tidal before being released on CD in September 2015.

  • USA Sänger Prince - Auftritt Super Bowl in Miami

    Prince: The pop star's life in pictures

    A pop icon dies

    His final album, "HITNRUN Phase Two," was first released exclusively on the Tidal streaming service on December 11, 2015. Prince was in the middle of what would be his last tour, Piano & A Microphone Tour, when he had to postpone two performances stating that he was "battling the flu." Prince was found dead at his Paisley Park complex on the morning of April 21, 2016, leaving behind a legacy.

    Author: Rachel Baig


Four days before his death from an accidental drug overdose, Prince Rogers Nelson, the artist known simply as Prince, called the author he had commissioned to write his autobiography, Dan Piepenbring, to tell him he was feeling fine. At the time, news outlets were writing that a plane had been forced to land due to his poor health. The press always exaggerates his flu-like symptoms, Prince told the writer. The prolific musician was eager to discuss the details of the forthcoming memoir they were working on together.

On April 21, Piepenbring, like the rest of the world, was surprised by the news that Prince had been found dead in an elevator. He was only 57 years old and had been working feverishly on his autobiography, which was to be his last big project.

An expression of grief 

Piepenbring had worked closely with the artist for three months and decided to complete the work. It was published in English and German on October 29, three years after his death. The title, The Beautiful Ones, was chosen by the musician himself and is the name of a rock ballad on his hit album Purple Rain. Originally it was meant to be the working title, but after Prince's death, it stuck.

"For the rest of my life I'm going to be wondering what else there was to say, and what form the book could have taken if he'd lived," writes Piepenbring in the foreword. The book represents only a fraction of what it could have become and is both an expression of grief and a hymn to life, writes the author.

An image from The Beautiful Ones (1985 Allen Beaulieu)

The new book was released three years after the artist's untimely death

The white establishment had no idea

Prince was full of ideas — he'd had enough of making music wanted more than anything to write a book to show the world who he really was as a musician and as a person. He felt that white critics too often described his music with words that had nothing to do with him; they had no idea who he really was.

He lamented that his work had been attributed "alchemical qualities" and that some authors used the adjective "magical," which made him particularly angry, Piepenbring writes in the preface. Prince made it clear that funk is the opposite of magic: It's about rules.

Buchcover Prince The Beautiful Ones

A treasure trove full of memories

Long and intense discussions between Piepenbring and the artist lend the new book its authenticity. Piepenbring didn't want to publish what he describes as simple merchandising fodder, but rather to do Prince justice.

For months, he searched through the estate and eventually came across a treasure trove of items that Prince had kept from his childhood: his high school student ID, his father's wallet, numerous drawings, song lyrics, and photos. However, Piepenbring found nothing reminiscent of a diary. 

The book is divided into four sections, and in the almost 50-page introduction, the author talks about the book's origins, his numerous encounters with the charming and self-critical musician, the intimacy that developed between the two, and his shock upon learning of his death. Such reflections give readers a comprehensive picture of the artist known for being elusive.

Prince (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

Prince was known for mixing multiple genres in ways that were new and unexpected

From Superman to his first kiss

The book includes more than 50 pages written by Prince himself, including his first memories and feelings of fondness for his parents. Five-year-old Laura was the first woman to kiss him regularly when they played house as kids. She said they were not the first interracial couple in Minneapolis, but that they were certainly the youngest.

In it, he also muses about his childhood enthusiasm for Superman, and why all superheroes are white. He talks about his parents' quarrels which led up to their divorce. Then there was his first performance at school — not as a musician, but as a tap dancer. He probably only got applause because he left the stage, he remarks.

It started in a basement

As a teenager in Minneapolis, Prince spent countless hours in the basement studio of DJ Terry "Motormouth," where he listened to songs by BB King, James Brown, Aretha Franklin and others for hours on end and, eagerly transcribed their lyrics. Later, he wrote his own songs, his voice being just one of many instruments he mastered. 

When he heard himself on the radio for the first time, Prince said he didn't recognize himself. Yet, fame followed quickly, with his career taking off when he was only 19.

Prince's musical legacy can be experienced in the recordings, photos and compositions carefully compiled from the musician's career and included in book. It is the real-time story of a boy, who, absorbed the world around him, already had an artistic vision long before fame defined him.

