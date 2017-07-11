Prince Philip heart operation 'successful:' Buckingham Palace

Prince Philip underwent a "successful procedure" for a pre-existing heart condition, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Thursday.

The exact type of procedure, which took place Wednesday, has not yet been made public.

The prince, who uses the title Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to Edward VII's Hospital in London on February 16 for an unspecified, non-COVID infection.

On Monday, Philip was transferred to specialized cardiac care hospital St. Bartholomew's for observation.

"His royal highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days," a statement from Buckingham Palace read.

Philip's current 16-night stay at the hospital is now his longest ever.

Ongoing health issues

Philip retired from his royal duties in 2017 and now rarely appears in public. He has suffered from heart problems in the past.

In 2011, he was treated for a blocked coronary artery. He also received a hip replacement in 2018.

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947; he is the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

Looking back on the life of Prince Philip Itinerant childhood Prince Philip's early years were marked by tragedy. When he was still young his mother was diagnosed with schizophrenia and placed in an asylum. Philip would rarely see her until adulthood. He was sent to boarding schools in France and Germany, but the rise of the Nazis forced him to continue his education in Scotland. Here, Philip (second from left) is seen at a French school in about 1929.

Looking back on the life of Prince Philip Prince of Greece and Denmark Philip has held royal titles since his birth on June 10, 1921, in Corfu. As the only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg, he was born the prince of Greece and Denmark — titles he would relinquish upon marrying Princess Elizabeth in 1947. After fleeing unrest in Greece at just 18 months, Philip went on to become a naturalized British citizen.

Looking back on the life of Prince Philip Consort to Queen Elizabeth II As the queen's husband of more than 70 years Prince Philip is the longest-serving British consort, or companion to the sovereign. The couple married on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey, at which point Philip was given the title of Duke of Edinburgh. Just over four years later, Elizabeth ascended to the throne after the death of her father, King George VI, in February 1952.

Looking back on the life of Prince Philip Family man Philip and Elizabeth had two children, Charles and Anne (pictured in 1953 at Clarence House), before Elizabeth became queen. Two more sons followed in 1960 and 1964, Andrew and Edward. As their first-born son, Prince Charles is next in line for the throne.

Looking back on the life of Prince Philip Grandfather and great-grandfather Princess Charlotte, pictured here in June 2017 with her mother the Duchess of Cambridge (center), is one of Prince Philip's nine great-grandchildren. He has eight grandchildren, including Charlotte's father, Prince William (right).

Looking back on the life of Prince Philip Diverse patronages Upon his retirement in August 2017, Prince Philip had served as patron or president to some 800 organizations. These reflected his interests in conservation, sport, the military and engineering — and the Cartoon Art Trust, seen here in 2002. He also established The Duke of Edinburgh Award in 1956, which aims to instill confidence and new skills in young people.

Looking back on the life of Prince Philip Royally outspoken As someone who has taken part in many official ceremonies and photo ops, Prince Philip has developed a reputation for being gaffe-prone at best, and insulting at worst. Upon meeting a group of Australian Aborigines in 2002, the prince asked if they were "still throwing spears at each other?" And in 1997, he called then German Chancellor Helmut Kohl "Reichskanzler" — the title used by Adolf Hitler.

Looking back on the life of Prince Philip Long-lasting love Philip's marriage to Queen Elizabeth has lasted more than seven decades and despite inevitable rumors has been, to all appearances, remarkably free of scandal. Royal historian Robert Lacey said they "are not a soppy couple," though they share a passion for horses. Philip, however, is rumored to be less keen on his wife's cherished corgis. Author: Matt Zuvela



