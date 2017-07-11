Prince Philip: Gun salutes fired in tribute to UK royal

Gun salutes were fired across the UK on Saturday to honor the life of Prince Philip as people laid cards and bouquets outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle to pay their respects.

British armed forces marked Philip's death at noon (1100 GMT) with a Death Gun Salute. Artillery units in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast and Gibraltar, while several navy warships fired their guns.

The Duke of Edinburgh, the longest-serving royal consort in British history, died on Friday, aged 99, at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II, 94, had once described her husband of 73 years as her "strength and stay" throughout her reign. He had been a constant presence at her side for decades.

What was the response to Prince Philip's death?

The royal family had issued a request to the public to adhere to COVID-19 social distancing rules and avoid visits to their homes. Nevertheless, people lined up outside royal residences to lay flowers.

"What a life! Thank you for serving our country," read one tribute outside Buckingham Palace.

"We're all weeping with you, Ma'am," read the front page of British tabloid The Sun. The Daily Mail ran a 144-page tribute to Philip.

Philip, who had been ill for some time, spent more than a month in hospital from February 16, being treated for a preexisting heart condition and an infection. He was later released on March 16.

The queen announced Philip's passing "with deep sorrow" after he died peacefully on Friday.

What do we know about the funeral?

Buckingham Palace is expected to announce details of Philip's funeral, code-named Operation Fourth Bridge, later on Saturday. It is likely to be a small and private event due to coronavirus restrictions and in accordance with Philip's personal wishes for a scaled-back event.

"During the coronavirus pandemic, and in light of current government advice and social distancing guidelines, modified funeral and ceremonial arrangements for His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh are being considered by Her Majesty The Queen,'' Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "Details will be confirmed in due course.''

Philip would have normally been entitled to a state funeral.

Under the UK's current coronavirus restrictions, up to 30 guests might be permitted to attend the funeral, DW correspondent Charlotte Chelsom-Pill says.

Where are Harry and Meghan?

Some UK media outlets say Philip's grandson Prince Harry is likely to make his first return to the UK since he moved to the US last year with his LA-born wife, Meghan.

"Thank you for your service... you will be greatly missed," the couple wrote on the website of their Archewell charitable foundation.

Chelsom-Pill told DW that "a lot of people" are wondering if the couple would attend the funeral. Their interview with Oprah Winfrey last month had triggered a flurry of debates including reports of racist comments at Buckingham Palace.

"We are expecting that Prince Harry will attend the funeral, though he is likely expected to go through COVID-19 measures such as quarantine... or present a COVID-19 negative test," Chelsom-Pill told DW, adding that there is stronger uncertainty about whether Markle, who is pregnant, would return to the UK under pandemic circumstances.

mvb/dj (AFP, AP, Reuters)