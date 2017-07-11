Prince Philip dies at age 99

Prince Philip has died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

A tweet from the official royal family account confirmed the news, saying: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."

He "passed away peacefully" at Windsor Castle, the tweet said.

The queen's husband had been admitted to hospital in February for a procedure to treat a preexisting heart condition. He was released from the hospital on March 16 and returned to Windsor Castle.

Born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921, the Duke of Edinburgh married Elizabeth in 1947. He was the country's longest-serving consort.

Looking back on the life of Prince Philip Itinerant childhood Prince Philip's early years were marked by tragedy. When he was still young his mother was diagnosed with schizophrenia and placed in an asylum. Philip would rarely see her until adulthood. He was sent to boarding schools in France and Germany, but the rise of the Nazis forced him to continue his education in Scotland. Here, Philip (second from left) is seen at a French school in about 1929.

Looking back on the life of Prince Philip Prince of Greece and Denmark Philip held royal titles since his birth on June 10, 1921, in Corfu. As the only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg, he was born the prince of Greece and Denmark — titles he would relinquish upon marrying Princess Elizabeth in 1947. After fleeing unrest in Greece at just 18 months, Philip went on to become a naturalized British citizen.

Looking back on the life of Prince Philip Consort to Queen Elizabeth II As the queen's husband of more than 70 years, Prince Philip was the longest-serving British consort, or companion to the sovereign. The couple married on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey, at which point Philip was given the title of Duke of Edinburgh. Just over four years later, Elizabeth ascended to the throne after the death of her father, King George VI, in February 1952.

Looking back on the life of Prince Philip Family man Philip and Elizabeth had two children, Charles and Anne (pictured in 1953 at Clarence House), before Elizabeth became queen. Two more sons followed in 1960 and 1964, Andrew and Edward. As their first-born son, Prince Charles is next in line for the throne.

Looking back on the life of Prince Philip Grandfather and great-grandfather Princess Charlotte, pictured here in June 2017 with her mother the Duchess of Cambridge (center), is one of Prince Philip's nine great-grandchildren. He had eight grandchildren, including Charlotte's father, Prince William (right).

Looking back on the life of Prince Philip Diverse patronages Upon his retirement in August 2017, Prince Philip had served as patron or president to some 800 organizations. These reflected his interests in conservation, sport, the military and engineering — and the Cartoon Art Trust, seen here in 2002. He also established The Duke of Edinburgh Award in 1956, which aims to instill confidence and new skills in young people.

Looking back on the life of Prince Philip Royally outspoken As someone who took part in many official ceremonies and photo ops, Prince Philip developed a reputation for being gaffe-prone at best, and insulting at worst. Upon meeting a group of Australian Aborigines in 2002, the prince asked if they were "still throwing spears at each other?" And in 1997, he called then German Chancellor Helmut Kohl "Reichskanzler" — the title used by Adolf Hitler.

Looking back on the life of Prince Philip Long-lasting love Philip's marriage to Queen Elizabeth lasted more than seven decades and despite the inevitable rumors was, to all appearances, remarkably free of scandal. Royal historian Robert Lacey said they were not "a soppy couple," though they shared a passion for horses. Philip, however, was rumored to be less keen on his wife's cherished corgis. Author: Matt Zuvela



UK 'lost an extraordinary public servant'

Downing Street and Buckingham Palace lowered the flags to half-mast, footage circulated on social media platforms showed. The BBC interrupted its scheduled programming to broadcast the national anthem.

Prince Philip steered the monarchy to remain a vital institution for the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said as he paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

"We remember the duke ... above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen, not just as her consort, by her side, every day of her reign, but as her husband, her strength and stay of more than 70 years," Johnson said outside 10 Downing Street.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who now live in the US state of California, said Philip will be "greatly missed." The pair caused controversy after giving up their royal duties, following a rift with the royal family.

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition UK Labour Party said the UK had "lost an extraordinary public servant."

First Minister for Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, and Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster also expressed their condolences to the royal family.

The Archbishop of Canterbury said Prince Philip "continually demonstrated his unfailing support and unstinting loyalty to Her Majesty The Queen for 73 years."

World leaders express condolences

In Germany, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Prince Philip had played an important role in reconciling Germany and the UK after the second World War.

Wardens arranged floral tributes outside Windsor Castle where Prince Philip died

The president said he had met the Prince "personally with great pleasure" in London and Berlin and had enjoyed Philip's "witty humor." Chancellor Angela Merkel and the foreign minister also said their thoughts were with the royal family and the Queen.

Elsewhere in Europe, condolences came from the Swedish and Norwegian royal families, as well as the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden sent their "deepest condolences." They added that they are keeping "the Queen and Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time."

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to the Queen that said "many important events" in the UK's history were associated with Philip's name.

Mourners placed flowers in front of the gate at Buckingham Palace in London

Leaders of Commonwealth countries paid their respects. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta called Prince Philip "a towering symbol of family values." Canada, Australia, New Zealand also expressed their sorrow.

In Somalia, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said: "He led an

extraordinary life of service."

Funeral arrangements

Prince Philip's body will be kept at Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George’s Chapel.

This is "in line with custom and with His Royal Highness’s wishes," the College of Arms, Britain's heraldic authority, said.

People laid a floral tribute outside Buckingham Palace in London, despite the government warning mourners from doing so due to COVID fears

The lack of state funeral will also likely be in keeping with the UK's current COVID-19 restrictions. Funerals are currently restricted to 30 people or fewer under England's coronavirus restrictions.

The bells of the world-famous church of Westminster Abbey in London are set to ring 99 times on Friday evening — once for each year of his life.

The government called on mourners not to lay flowers or gather in groups because of the coronavirus pandemic.