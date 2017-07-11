Prince Philip dies at age 99

Prince Philip has died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

A tweet from the official royal family account confirmed the news, saying: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."

He "passed away peacefully" at Windsor Castle, the tweet said.

The Queen's husband had been admitted to hospital in February for a procedure to treat a pre-existing heart condition. He was released from the hospital on March 16 and returned to Windsor Castle.

Born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921, the Duke of Edinburgh married Elizabeth in 1947. He was the country's longest-serving consort.

Political leaders express their condolences

Downing Street lowered the flags to half-mast, footage circulated on social media platforms showed.

Prince Philip steered the monarchy to remain a vital institution for the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said as he paid tribute to the late duke of Edinburgh.

Kier Starmer, leader of the opposition UK Labour Party expressed his condolences, saying that the UK had "lost an extraordinary public servant" in a tweet.

"Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country — from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh," said Starmer.



"However, he will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to The Queen. For more than seven decades, he has been at her side," he added.

The Archbishop of Canterbury also released a statement mourning the loss of Prince Philip who "continually demonstrated his unfailing support and unstinting loyalty to Her Majesty The Queen for 73 years."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.