Prince Harry's 'Spare' reveals intimate details

In his highly anticipated memoir, Harry feared Camilla the Queen Consort would be a wicked stepmother and writes about the loneliness of King Charles III.

Prince Harry has delivered a tragic portrayal of his father King Charles III. in his new book, describing the latter's early years as "lonely." Harry reports that his father only survived his time at the boarding school Gordonstoun because he carried around a teddy bear for comfort, a cherished stuff toy which the king held on to for many years. Describing his father's beloved toy with its broken arms and loose threads, Harry goes on to say that it expressed a deep sense of loneliness the king experienced during his childhood.

This is one of many intimate details Harry revealed in his memoir that was published worldwide on January 10.Titled "Spare" it refers to the fact that Harry is the younger brother of the heir to the throne, Prince William — William being the "heir" and Harry the "spare."

In his book, Harry attempts to explain how being the "spare" has shaped his life. He writes at length about grieving for his mother Diana Spencer, who died in a car crash when he was a child, as well as about the rivalry between William and himself. While Prince Harry claims in the book that his father King Charles wasn't cut out for parenthood, least of all single parenthood, he delivers the portrayal of a man who cares deeply for his children, refers to his younger son as "darling boy," and begs William and Harry after the funeral of his own father Prince Philipp to stop arguing so as to not make his final years "hell."

Camilla, the wicked stepmother

Prince Harry uses tropes popular in fairy-tales and the tabloid press when describing some of the women in the royal family. His mother Diana is described as saintlike, the perfect woman, likened to pure light. His father's second wife Camilla on the other hand, the Queen Consort, is cast as the wicked stepmother out for the throne, launching a PR campaign and leaking intimate details from private conersations to the press to get what she wants. "Spare" can be read as a book about privileged British men and their values but has little insight to offer into the lives of the women around them.

Prince Harry's accusations against his stepmother were first revealed two days ahead of the memoir's publication when the prince gave an interview to British TV channel ITV. In the 90-minute-interview, Prince Harry revealed his conflicted emotions about his stepmother, reporting that he had asked his father King Charles not to marry Camilla, advising him to be with her without tying the knot. However, Harry went on to claim that he had been very happy for them regardless on their wedding day.

He also claimed in the interview that he never accused the British family of racism, but merely of unconscious bias toward his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex .

Is the British media going easier on Harry?

In the United Kingdom, the print coverage of the interview has been comparably respectful, perhaps in response to the prince's accusations that the British press deliberately fans conflict within the Royal family.

Later in the broadcast, he referred to the British monarchy and royal family as "abusers." "Silence only protects the abuser," he said on the ITV broadcast when questioned about his motives for publishing a memoir while insisting the press respect his privacy.

Princes William and Harry unveiled a statue in honour of their late mother at Kensington Palace in July 2021. Image: Dominic Lipinski/AP/picture alliance

Asked whether he would attend his father's coronation on May 6 if he received an invitation, Harry said "a lot can happen between now and then," avoiding a direct answer.

Harry challenges the monarchy

Despite a decade of declining support for the British monarchy among the younger generation in the UK, Harry said in the interview that his problem had never been with the monarchy itself, only with its relationship with the press. He claims the royal family feeds information to the British tabloid press, becoming complicit in the harmful relationship between the public and the crown.

Over the years, Harry (left), father Charles (center) and brother William, seen here in 2005, have developed a fraught relationship Image: Gareth Fuller/empics/picture alliance

Harry also said in the interview that "the world" was asking for accountability from the British royal family for what they have done to him and his wife, while Commonwealth countries from Australia to Jamaica are discussing the possibility of removing the British monarch as their head of state.

Meanwhile, historians in the UK and politicians in the former colonies have been calling for the royal family and Britain to reckon with its colonial oppression and its part in the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

Media attention on the Sussexes

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, courted controversy when they released their Netflix documentary "Harry and Meghan" in December. Since leaving the royal family in 2020 and moving to the US state of California, they have had to make a living on their own.

The Duchess and Duke of Sussex were in Germany last year to promote the Invictus Games, an international sports competition for sick and injured veterans Image: Henning Kaiser/dpa/picture alliance

According to polls from late 2022, prior to the release of the documentary and the prince's memoirs, Harry and Meghan had some of the lowest popularity ratings of the royal family, while heir-to-the-throne William and his wife, Catherine, have topped the popularity charts of the British public since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

This is an updated version of an article that was originally published on January 9, 2023.

