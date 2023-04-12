Prince Harry to attend coronation while Meghan stays home

The date of the coronation coincides with Harry and Meghan's son's birthday.
Harry gets invite despite family spat
The announcement ends speculation over whether the prince — who has leveled accusations of racism and media manipulation at the royal family — will receive an invitation to the event.
Harry's revelations, discussed in a book, interviews and a Netflix documentary, included details of private conversations with his father and his older brother William.
Asked in one interview in January whether he would attend the coronation if invited, Harry said: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open."
Harry was last in the UK in late March. He attended a court case he and a number of other high profile figures have brought against the publisher of Britain's Daily Mail newspaper over allegations of phone-tapping and other privacy breaches.
Harry and Meghan moved to Canada's Vancouver Island and then to Los Angeles in 2020.