Prince Harry will attend his father, King Charles' coronation, while his wife Meghan is set to stay with their two children in the United StatesImage: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited Kingdom

Prince Harry to attend coronation while Meghan stays home

1 hour ago

King Charles' coronation will be held on May 6. The announcement ends speculation over whether the prince will receive an invitation to the event.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Py6I

Britain's Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father King Charles, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

His wife Meghan will remain in California with the couple's young children.

Charles' coronation will be held on May 6. His mother, Queen Elizabeth, died in September of last year.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

The date of the coronation coincides with Harry and Meghan's son's birthday.

Harry gets invite despite family spat

The announcement ends speculation over whether the prince — who has leveled accusations of racism and media manipulation at the royal family — will receive an invitation to the event.

Harry's revelations, discussed in a book, interviews and a Netflix documentary, included details of private conversations with his father and his older brother William.

Asked in one interview in January whether he would attend the coronation if invited, Harry said: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open."

Harry was last in the UK in late March. He attended a court case he and a number of other high profile figures have brought against the publisher of Britain's Daily Mail newspaper over allegations of phone-tapping and other privacy breaches.

Harry and Meghan moved to Canada's Vancouver Island and then to Los Angeles in 2020.

Last month, Harry and Meghan said that they had been asked to vacate their home in Britain. The pair had lived in the Frogmore Cottage royal residence, on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, before they gave up royal duties and established their primary residence in North America.

sdi/msh (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Germany says China fanning flames with Taiwan maneuvers

Germany says China fanning flames with Taiwan maneuvers

Politics4 hours ago
