FILE PHOTO: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan
Harry and Meghan's team said the couple were involved in a 'near catastrophic' car chase, though their comments suggest nobody was hurtImage: Andrew Kelly/REUTERS
SocietyUnited States of America

Prince Harry, Meghan decry 'near catastrophic' car chase

11 minutes ago

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan says that the couple were involved in a lengthy car chase by paparazzi photographers that it described as "near catastrophic." The couple were leaving a charity event.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RVjF

The office of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said on Wednesday that the couple and Meghan's mother were followed for more than two hours by half a dozen vehicles with blacked-out windows after leaving a charity event in New York. 

The spokesperson described the chase as "near catastrophic" and said that it "resulted in multiple near colissions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD [New York Police Department] officers." 

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest form the public, it should never come at the cost of anybody's safety," the statement said. 

The scenes as described, albeit as yet not commented on by New York law enforcement, are reminiscent of the circumstances in which Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana of Wales, famously died in Paris in 1997.

She died in a car crash late at night in a tunnel in Paris while her driver was trying to evade paparazzi photographers.

Harry spoke at length about this event and its effect on his early and later life when discussing his current campaign against media attention on him and his family in his book and Netflix series and other media appearances. 

msh/jcg (AFP, AP, Reuters) 

A 75-year-old woman, part of the so-called "United Patriots" terror group, appears in court accompanied by armed police in the Germany city of Koblenz.

German far-right group on trial over coup plans

Crime10 hours ago
