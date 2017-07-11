Prince Harry calls split from British royal life 'unbelievably tough'

Prince Harry said separation from the British royal family had been very difficult for him and his wife Markle, according to excerpts from the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey released on Sunday.

"My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry said, apparently referring to his mother Princess Diana, who was hounded by the British press and died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris.

"I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side," Harry said. "Because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her (Diana) going through this process by herself all those years ago."

"It's been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other," he added.

US broadcaster CBS network released two brief clips from Winfrey's interview of the couple, the first that the couple has given since moving to California last year.

The full interview is scheduled to air on March 7 on CBS and the following day in the UK.

'Un-survivable' situation

Winfrey, in the promotional clips released, said that there was no subject that was off-limits, adding that the couple had said "some pretty shocking things here," including that their situation had been "almost un-survivable."

Harry and Meghan were seen sitting next to each other, opposite Winfrey holding hands during the interview that was conducted in a lush garden.

The couple were married in a huge ceremony at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and had their first child a year later. Meghan recently announced that they are expecting their second child.

Split finalized

The couple stepped away from royal duties in March 2020, complaining about the British tabloids' treatment of Meghan. They cited what they described as bullying and racist attitudes toward the duchess, who is African American.

They now live in Montecito, California, where they are neighbors of Winfrey.

Buckingham Palace on Friday announced that the couple had finalized their separation from the royal family and will no longer be working members of the British monarchy.

"The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the palace said in a statement.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story Meghan Markle and Prince Harry US TV actor Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, sixth-in-line to the British throne, met in July 2016 after they were introduced through friends. In September 2017, she told "Vanity Fair": "We're in love." They married less than 10 months later. In May 2019, Meghan gave birth to their first child, Archie. Now the couple has surprised the world by announcing that they'd leave their functions as royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story Watched by billions Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was the focus of a media frenzy months ahead of the event, held on May 19, 2018. The traditional royal ceremony included for the first time elements of African American culture, such as a gospel choir, in reference to Meghan's roots. Several high profile Hollywood celebrities were among the guests — friends of the former actress.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story A smiling couple Prince Harry and Markle were photographed holding hands for the first time in September 2017, during a wheelchair tennis competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. The games for disabled or wounded soldiers and veterans were created by Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story The young Harry The youngest son of Prince Charles and the late princess Diana, Prince Henry of Wales — familiarly known as Prince Harry — was born in 1984. His childhood was dominated by his parents' messy divorce and Diana's tragically early death. The family is shown pictured together in 1995, with Harry on the left side next to his mother, and his brother Prince William next to their father.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story After Princess Diana's death Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. Harry was only 12 at the time, and his brother William, 15. This iconic picture shows the young princes bowing their heads as their mother's coffin is carried out of Westminster Abbey. The tragic event deeply affected Prince Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story A long process of grief Harry publicly revealed how much he had struggled throughout his life. In support of a mental health campaign, he revealed in an interview with the "Daily Telegraph" that he came "very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions." He added: "Shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life, but also my work as well."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story The playboy prince grows up The impulsive prince appears to have inherited his mother's ability to connect with people, as well as her sense of mischief. Often photographed with different attractive women, he was long labelled a "playboy." He once told Newsweek that he "wanted out" of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story The army as escape Photographs of him wearing a swastika at a costume party that were published in 2005 caused outrage. That same year, he entered the army, as many other royals have done, and spent 10 years serving in the British forces. He later admitted that his military service "was the best escape I've ever had" from the constant public attention.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story A popular prince Following his military career through which he served twice in Afghanistan, Harry has turned into one of Britain's most popular royals, not just within the country, but globally. Like his mother, he uses his public profile to raise awareness for different causes, including a recent campaign about mental health with William and Kate.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story Meghan Markle Britain barely knew who Meghan Markle was when her name started appearing on newspapers' front pages in October 2017. Born in 1981 in Los Angeles, as an actor she portrayed a lawyer in the hit TV show "Suits." News coverage on Prince Harry's girlfriend was hard-hitting, however, including comment pieces with "racial undertones" and "outright sexism and racism" online, said Harry's office.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story First marriage with producer Part of the criticism came in connection with her former marriage with film producer Trevor Engelson, from 2010 to 2013. Markle also had her own lifestyle blog, thetig.com, which she shut down after she came into the royal family's spotlight. On it, she had proudly declared her independence: "I've never wanted to be a lady who lunches — I've always wanted to be a woman who works," she wrote.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story Humanitarian work Like the prince, Markle does humanitarian work. She's an ambassador for the Canadian charity "World Vision Canada," which works for children in developing countries, and she also campaigns for women's rights with the UN. The actress has a degree in communications. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



