Prince Charles wraps up German tour with visit to Bavarian farm

Britain's Prince Charles, son of Queen Elizabeth ll, and his wife Camilla, ended their four-day tour of Germany with a visit to an organic farm in Glonn, just outside Munich on Friday.

Charles, who is known for his advocacy of sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation, was visibly impressed as he toured the Herrmannsdorfer Farm in Bavaria.

Against a backdrop of Alpine peaks and the sounds of traditional Bavarian brass music, the prince visited cows and pigs on the farm, held a rooster, and was shown a colony of bees.

Charles' wife Camilla also impressed those present by making a perfect pretzel at the farm's bakery on only her second attempt.

'He does a lot for ecology and the environment'

Onlookers, decked out in traditional Bavarian lederhosen and dirndl, were happy to see the royal couple, with some, like Angelika Pree, saying, "He does a lot for ecology and the environment."

Ein Prosit! The Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales enjoy a stein of beer at Munich's famous Hofbräuhaus

Hoofing it up at the Hofbräuhaus

The royals began their trip in Berlin, where they met with Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The two then traveled to Leipzig before heading to Munich on Thursday.

In Munich, the royal couple visited with regional leaders as well as dancing and drinking with locals at the city's famous Hofbräuhaus.

Camilla also visited a women's advocacy center in Munich on Friday morning before her visit to Glonn.

The two will not be returning empty-handed either. During their trip they were given two gifts for their newborn grandson Archie, receiving a teddy bear from President Steinmeier and a pair of lederhosen from Bavarian Premier Markus Söder.

