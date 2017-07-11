Prince Charles in Berlin for National Day of Mourning

Prince Charles arrived in Berlin on Saturday evening in order to take part in commemorations for Germany's Day of Mourning (Volkstrauertag) on Sunday.

The heir to the British throne will meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday before heading to the German parliament where he will give a speech in memory of all those who have died in military conflicts.

Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, announced their arrival in Berlin on Twitter, in both English and German.

The couple was greeted by the British ambassador to Germany Jill Gallard at the city's Brandenburg airport on Saturday evening.

From foes to friends

Saturday was also Prince Charles' 72nd birthday which he celebrated in a more modest fashion, in accordance with coronavirus restrictions. The prince tested positive for the virus in March, although he suffered only mild symptoms.

2020 marks 75 years since the end of the Second World War and the invitation to the British royal to give a speech at the ceremony is intended to shine a light on British-German relations — from enemies in war time to firm economic and political allies.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall kept their masks on as they arrived in the German capital.

However, the relationship has been under greater strain recently due to souring Brexit negotiations.

President Steinmeier will officially receive the prince at Bellevue Palace in the capital in the morning before heading to the Neue Wache memorial in central Berlin to lay a wreath for the victims of war.

Steinmeier attended the British official ceremony to commemorate a century since the end of the First World War in London in 2018.

Remembering those who died

The German National Day of Mourning takes place every year two Sundays before advent and began in 1919 to remember the fallen of the First World War.

The royal couple were welcomed by the German honor guard.

For this year's ceremony, the president changed the official text in order to include victims of political, Islamist, racist and anti-Semitic attacks in Germany in recent years.

Charles and Camilla last visited Germany in May 2019. He has visited over 30 times since 1962, both in an official capacity as well as for personal reasons.

The British royal family is very popular in Germany and their official visits, especially those of the Queen, are often widely celebrated.

ab/mm (dpa, AFP)