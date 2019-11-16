 Prince Andrew to step back from public engagements | News | DW | 20.11.2019

News

Prince Andrew to step back from public engagements

The announcement comes as the fallout over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continues.

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew announced on Wednesday that he was canceling all public engagements.

"I have asked Her Majesty (the Queen) if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission," he said in a statement.

Prince Andrew said his links with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had become a "major disruption" to the Royal Family.

Read more: Prince Andrew denies witnessing Epstein crimes

He said he deeply sympathized with Epstein's victims and "everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure."

It comes as the prince faced an increasing backlash following a BBC interview in which he said he had "no recollection" of meeting a woman who said she was forced to have sex with him as a teenager.

The British royal said he could not remember ever meeting Virginia Roberts —one of the alleged victims of Epstein — telling the BBC in an interview over the weekend: "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever."

jsi/aw (AFP, Reuters, dpa, AP)

