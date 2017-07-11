Prince Andrew to face sexual abuse trial in US

A US judge has rejected a bid by Britain's Prince Andrew to dismiss a lawsuit brought against him by a victim of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

Virginia Giuffre accused the Duke of York of assaulting her some 20 years ago, when she was 17 years old, at the London property of convicted Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

In the decision made public on Wednesday, Manhattan District Judge Lewis Kaplan said it was premature to consider the prince's efforts to cast doubt on Giuffre's accusations, though he would be allowed to do so at a trial.

Kaplan added that it was unclear whether a 2009 settlement between Giuffre and Epstein released other parties, such as Prince Andrew, from legal liability.

es/sms (Reuters, AP)