 Prince Andrew to face sexual abuse trial in US | News | DW | 12.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Prince Andrew to face sexual abuse trial in US

A judge in the United States rejected an attempt by British Prince Andrew to dismiss a sexual abuse lawsuit filed against him.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Prince Andrew has stepped back from royal duties

A US judge has rejected a bid by Britain's Prince Andrew to dismiss a lawsuit brought against him by a victim of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

Virginia Giuffre accused the Duke of York of assaulting her some 20 years ago, when she was 17 years old, at the London property of convicted Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

In the decision made public on Wednesday, Manhattan District Judge Lewis Kaplan said it was premature to consider the prince's efforts to cast doubt on Giuffre's accusations, though he would be allowed to do so at a trial.

Kaplan added that it was unclear whether a 2009 settlement between Giuffre and Epstein released other parties, such as Prince Andrew, from legal liability.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

es/sms (Reuters, AP)

Advertisement