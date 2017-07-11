 Prince Andrew to face sexual abuse trial in US | News | DW | 12.01.2022

News

Prince Andrew to face sexual abuse trial in US

A judge in the United States rejected an attempt by British Prince Andrew to dismiss a sexual abuse lawsuit filed against him.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York

A US judge has rejected a bid by Britain's Prince Andrew to dismiss a lawsuit brought against him by a victim of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

Virginia Giuffre said the Duke of York assaulted her when she was 17.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

