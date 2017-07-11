Prince Andrew settles sexual assault lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

The UK's Prince Andrew has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by an American woman residing in Australia, Virginia Giuffre, who says she was underage when Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her.

Her attorney, David Boies, said in a Manhattan federal court filing that lawyers for both sides had arrived on a settlement in principle. Boies' filing said both legal teams would request the case be dismissed within the next month.

Attached to the letter, Boies submitted to the court was a statement that read in part, "Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights."

The statement continued: "Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."

Who is Virginia Giuffre and how does she know Prince Andrew?

Giuffre alleged she was introduced to Prince Andrew through his friend, Ghislaine Maxwell, the long-time companion of Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein killed himself while awaiting trial in a New York jail cell in 2019. Maxwell was found guilty in 2021 of child sex trafficking and other related offenses.

