Prince Andrew settles sex assault lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

The UK's Prince Andrew has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by an American woman residing in Australia, Virginia Giuffre, who says she was underage when Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her.

Her attorney David Boies said in a Manhattan federal court filing that lawyers for both sides had arrived on a settlement in principle. Boies' filing said both legal teams would request the case be dismissed within the next month.

Giuffre alleged she was introduced to Prince Andrew through his friend, Ghislaine Maxwell, the long-time companion of Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein killed himself while awaiting trial in a New York jail cell in 2019. Maxwell was found guilty in 2021 of child sex trafficking and other related offenses.

