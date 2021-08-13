 Prince Andrew: a burden for Queen Elizabeth? | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 13.08.2021

Culture

Prince Andrew: a burden for Queen Elizabeth?

After Harry and Meghan's accusations, and the recent death of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth has now Prince Andrew to deal with. Can she withstand the pressure?

  • Wallis Simpson and Edward VIII

    The top scandals involving the British royals

    A model for Harry and Meghan?

    Their love moved the world: King Edward VIII was unable to marry the divorced American Wallis Simpson because he was the head of the Anglican Church and so decided to step down from the throne after only 326 days. The couple did get married, on June 3, 1937 at the Cande castle in France. The scandal rocked the royal household.

  • Prince Margaret and the Earl of Snowdon.

    The top scandals involving the British royals

    Princess Margaret's divorce

    Queen Elizabeth's youngest sister was one of the most glamorous members of the royal family: She loved parties, alcohol and had affairs. She had two children with her husband, the Earl of Snowdon. The couple separated in March 1976, making Margaret the first royal to divorce — after Henry VIII in the 16th century.

  • Lady Diana laughing with James Hewitt

    The top scandals involving the British royals

    Snapshots from married life

    Not everyone believes that the riding teacher James Hewitt was Lady Diana's first extra-marital lover. There is another rumor that she had an affair with her bodyguard, Barry Mannakee in the 1980s. When Prince Charles confessed to having cheated on her, Lady Diana also admitted having a relationship with Hewitt. Could he be Prince Harry's biological father?

  • Prince Charles with Camilla Parker Bowles

    The top scandals involving the British royals

    Charles and the tampon affair

    Prince Charles is shown here leading his second wife Camilla Parker Bowles to the altar. His first marriage with Lady Diana had failed. Their fights exposed intimate secrets, including a flirty telephone conversation between Charles and Camilla, which became known as "Tampongate," as it revealed one of the prince's most cringeworthy fantasies.

  • Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip walk along the flowers laid out for Diana, with people watching from behind a fence.

    The top scandals involving the British royals

    The Queen's silence

    A year after her official divorce from Prince Charles, Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed died in a car crash, leaving Britain in shock. Yet it took a long time for the Queen to react with a word of sympathy. Her silence was met with huge criticism; every fourth Brit advocated the abolition of the monarchy. Only days later did the royals reach out to the grieving people.

  • A British newspaper with the headline Harry the Nazi.

    The top scandals involving the British royals

    'Harry the Nazi'

    Drugs, alcohol and parties earned the prince the nickname, "Dirty Harry." Once, he also managed to get caught stark naked at a Las Vegas party by the tabloids. And a picture of the 20-year-old royal dressed as Nazi officer Erwin Rommel, complete with the swastika, was lapped up by the press.

  • Prince Andrew looks at the camera

    The top scandals involving the British royals

    Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein

    Could Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son and the ex-husband of Sarah Ferguson, be involved in sex scandals related to Jeffrey Epstein? The American investment banker is believed to have run a sex-trafficking operation with minor girls. Epstein committed suicide before his trial began.

  • Meghan and Harry speak to Oprah on CBS

    The top scandals involving the British royals

    The bombshell

    Around 50 million people watched Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan. The two revealed serious allegations against the British royal family and also accused them of being racist. When Meghan was pregnant with her son Archie, she said there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born."

  • Queen Elizabeth walks past Commonwealth flags at Windsor Castle, England

    The top scandals involving the British royals

    The Queen breaks her silence

    In the meantime, Buckingham palace has said that the Queen is taking the accusations of racism "very seriously." In a statement issued on her behalf, the palace announced that the royal family was "saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," adding that the accusations by Meghan and Harry would be dealt with privately.

    Author: Stefan Dege


US investment banker Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in prison two years ago, but the sex offender's long shadow still has a hold on Prince Andrew, the Duke of York and the British monarch's second-youngest son. More than 20 years ago, he allegedly repeatedly sexually abused a 17-year-old girl with the help of Epstein. The alleged victim, 38-year-old Virginia Giuffre, has filed a lawsuit against the prince in US federal court. "I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me," Giuffre said in a statement. "The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions."

Virginia Giuffre, several people stand in front of microphones

Virginia Giuffre speaking to journalists in New York

In 2019, Virginia Giuffre had wanted to hold the prince accountable in a trial concerning a pedophile ring Epstein is said to have set up for the sexual abuse of minors. In a BBC interview, the prince did not speak out in his defense as expected but dismantled himself in the most embarrassing manner. He resigned from his royal posts but denied all the accusations and to this day maintains that knew nothing about his friend Epstein's machinations. The trial in New York is expected to bring the truth to light.

'No crisis can shake her'

This is a sad first for Britain's royals, never before has a member of the family been sued. It is yet another blow for the 95-year-old queen after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, and allegations made by her grandson Harry and his wife, Meghan, about perceived racism in the royal family.

"One of Elizabeth's great virtues is that she can withstand any crisis," says Julia Melchior, a German expert on royal families. "Whether it's government crises or family crises, affairs of state, love affairs — it's almost like a soap opera in this family! It's so admirable that she stoically endures it all and continues to do her job."

The expert told DW, adding that the queen doesn't let herself be distracted but sticks to her calling: "No crisis can shake her."

smiling Prince Andrew stands next to a helicopter

The Duke of York served as a helicopter pilot in the Royal Navy

Every scandal is another drop in the bucket, Melchior concedes, but she adds that Prince Andrew does not represent the institution of royalty, he's a minor figure who is doing great damage to the family — "but the monarchy is not about to falter because of him."

Senior royals in 'the firm'

The queen's children and grandchildren have repeatedly triggered scandals in recent decades. Perhaps Queen Elizabeth II is partly to blame because she failed to reform "the firm," Julia Melchior says.

"The queen lives the model of the extended family serving the crown, and that's no longer modern, you can't expect family members to do that anymore," she says. "There's a nuclear family, that's the queen, the direct heir to the throne, Charles, then William and Kate and their children. All the others, they're supporting roles. They're expected to act like royalty, but in the end, they don't really have anything to do either."

Prince Andrew was once the royal family's golden boy, a war hero, celebrated like a pop star, number two in the line of succession, says Melchior. Then his brother Charles married, had sons — and Andrew dropped in the line of succession and faded into insignificance. This unfulfilled life, Melchior suspects, eventually led Andrew to join dubious groups like the people surrounding Epstein — it was his way of fighting the boredom.

Queen Elizabeth II at her desk

Queen Elizabeth II is distressed by her son's links to the Epstein case

"The fact that minor figures like Andrew or Prince Harry have no real benefit for the monarchy means that their behavior harms it," Melchior concludes. The other royal houses in Europe have come up with better solutions, they let those family members lead self-determined, middle-class lives, she adds.

Family get-together in Scotland

In the meantime, Prince Andrew has retreated to Scotland where Queen Elizabeth II traditionally spends her summer vacation at Balmoral Castle. They were joined by the prince's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, their daughter Eugenie and her family. Crisis talks or simply a demonstration of a family holding together — that's a matter of speculation. However much Prince Andrew's behavior distresses the queen, she can distinguish well between her office as monarch and her role as a mother, says Melchior.

This article has been translated from German.

