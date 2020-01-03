Pressure mounts in Iraq to boot out US troops

The US strike killing Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, near Baghdad's airport on Friday was intended to deal a retaliatory blow to the heart of Iran's Middle East policy.

But the consequences of that brazen action might instead facilitate the conditions for Iran to achieve one of its main regional objectives: removing the United States' presence from its neighbor after nearly 17 years that have cost Washington much blood and treasure.

The Iraqi parliament is convening for an emergency session on Sunday that might culminate in a vote to oust US troops from the country.

"If it comes to a vote, it's very difficult to see how any political force in Iraq can defend the US presence at this point," Heiko Wimmen, the project director for Iraq, Syria and Lebanon at the International Crisis Group, told DW.

The US has about 5,200 troops deployed at Iraqi military bases to train and support local security forces to prevent a resurgence of the "Islamic State" (IS). The troops are there at the invitation of the Iraqi government.

Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite militia and US troops fought alongside each other during Iraq's 2014-2017 war against IS militants, but the extremist group's territorial defeat has opened new dynamics between adversaries Washington and Tehran at a time of escalating tensions over the past two years.

The US still has thousands of troops in Iraq

Torn between two poles

Anger in Iraq at the United States has been inflamed as Baghdad finds itself dragged into a geopolitical battlefield between the United States and Iran, two allies with which it has sought to balance relations.

Even before Friday's strike at Baghdad's International Airport on the convoy in which Soleimani was traveling, there was growing pressure from Iran's powerful Shiite militia and political allies for US troops to exit the country.

Those calls became louder after US airstrikes killed 25 militia fighters of the Iranian-backed Kataeb Hezbollah. The strikes came in response to rocket attacks, blamed on the Kataeb Hezbollah, that killed a US defense contractor and wounded several US and Iraqi soldiers at the K1 military base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk.

An organized mob of Shiite militiamen responded by storming the US Embassy, seemingly after being given a free pass by Iraqi security forces to enter the heavily fortified Green Zone. They left a day later, saying their message had been received.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the leader of Kataeb Hezbollah and deputy head of Iraq's state-sanctioned Popular Mobilization Units, was among those vowing revenge in front of the US Embassy. He was joined by Qais al-Khazali, leader of the Iranian-backed Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia, and Hadi al-Amiri, the head of the powerful Badr Organization, who leads a bloc with the second-largest number of seats in parliament.

Muhandis was killed alongside Soleimani and eight others in the US drone strike on Friday.

Soleimani and Muhandis were both leading military figures

Growing calls to expel US

From the Iraqi viewpoint, "the killing of Muhandis is more consequential than that of Soleimani, since he was one of the highest Iraqi security officials," Wimmen said.

"We call on all national forces to unify their stance in order to expel foreign troops whose presence has become pointless in Iraq," Amiri said after Muhandis and Soleimani were killed. US-blacklisted Khazali, a member of Amiri's coalition, ordered his forces to be on high alert "for upcoming battle and great victory" and vowed "the complete end to the American military presence in Iraq."

Influential Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who heads the largest bloc in parliament, also called on supporters to be "prepared to protect Iraq" after previously declaring his willingness to work with political rivals to end the US military presence in Iraq.

In response to events, interim Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said that with Friday's attack, Washington had breached Iraq's sovereignty and violated the terms of the US forces' presence. He said the extraordinary session of parliament would meet to "take legislative steps and necessary provisions to safeguard Iraq's dignity, security and sovereignty."

Mahdi has accused the US of violating Iraqi sovereignty

Iran's influence strengthened

As Iran and its Iraqi Shiite allies vow to retaliate against the United States, strategically the easiest and least risky place for a first response would be in the Iraqi parliament.

"A far more effective response than unguided missiles on embassies and bases or tanker attacks would be a political response that forces an American withdrawal from Iraq," said Fanar Haddad, a senior research fellow at the Middle East Institute at the National University of Singapore.

"This would achieve a long-held Iranian objective and help consolidate Iran's control of Iraq. It is very likely that this crisis will serve to strengthen the position of Iran-leaning political actors even if it does not achieve the ultimate objective of forcing an American withdrawal," he said.

It is unclear whether Sadr and Amiri have enough support in parliament to pass legislation to end the US military presence in the country, or if they can reach a quorum for a vote. Kurdish and Sunni factions in parliament are likely to oppose a US troop withdrawal.

"The government is weak and divided — and they might have difficulty in reaching an agreement on what to do," Emma Sky, who served as political adviser to the US military and is now at Yale University, told DW.

Crowds of mourners turned out in Iran to pay respects to Soleimani's coffin when it was flown back from Iraq

Domestic crisis in Iraq

The push to expel the United States from Iraq comes at a time when the country is in the throes of a political crisis following nearly three months of deadly anti-government protests over corruption, poor services and Iranian influence.

The grassroots protest movement is calling for the wholesale uprooting of the post-2003 political system that serves narrow sectarian elites and their cronies. It already forced Mahdi to resign, although he remains head of a caretaker government. The country has since been in political paralysis.

Some anti-government protesters cheered Soleimani's death on Friday, blaming him and pro-Iran militia of killing more than 450 protesters and wounding at least 20,000 more. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shared a video on Twitter describing Iraqis as "dancing in the street for freedom, thankful that General Soleimani is no more."

Yet in a show of force a day later, hundreds of thousands who were mourning the "martyrdom" of Soleimani and Muhandis shouted "Death to America" in Iraqi streets as the two bodies were moved through Baghdad and the Shiite holy cities of Najaf and Karbala. Iraq's top political and Shiite religious leaders joined in honoring Soleimani and Muhandis and condemning the US strikes.

'Bad news' for protesters

The strikes have boosted pro-Iran Shiite factions seeking to quash threats to their vested interests. Those factions have moved to capitalize on them to undermine the grassroots protest movement.

The assassination of Soleimani and Muhandis "is bad news for the protest movement," Haddad said.

"The assassinations in effect have created what opponents of the protest movement have been searching for since October: a countercause that can create counterprotests and counterpressure," he said.

"The aspirations of reform-minded demonstrators are likely to be drowned out by the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran," Sky wrote in Foreign Affairs this week. "Heightened instability may prompt the government to take even harsher measures to shut down the protests, which they regard as an existential threat."

Wimmen agreed: "It's hard to see how the protest movement can survive the nationalist rallying cry from the Shiite parties."

