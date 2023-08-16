Press Freedom in Africa
Rap the News: Press freedom
Who says there's only one way to read the news? Rappers Adogo and Mluhyaflani call out the dangers threatening press freedom ─ with a twist!
Five questions for: Zainab Bala
What have you always wanted to ask an investigative journalist? Favour Ubanyi sits down with Nigeria's young, award-winning filmmaker Zainab Bala ─ and brings five questions to the table.
Anas Aremeyaw Anas: Meeting the journalist behind the mask
From exposing corruption government officials to quack shamans, investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has done it all. His latest expose on corruption in Ghana football infamously led to the death of one of his colleagues. Now he is providing a haven for journalists who are under pressure on the continent.
Pinwheel: Press freedom across Africa
What's the state of press freedom around the continent? We ask our correspondents in Uganda, Kenya and Ghana about the most difficult aspects of journalism, as well as the thin line between activism and journalism.
Street Debate: Are you a journalist or an activist?
Traditional journalism hinges on the notion of objectivity. But some say there can be no objectivity in the face of injustice ─ so they openly choose to be activists. In this Street Debate Edith Kimani and her panel tackle the thin line between journalism and activism, why some choose to cross it and whether it really undermines press integrity.
My City: Livingstone
Zambia's former capital Livingstone remains a hub for tourists looking to explore the diverse country. Our very own tour guide Claudia Musonda shows us this historical city which sits within reach of the iconic Victoria Falls.
