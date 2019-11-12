Presidents Trump and Erdogan meet in Washington

Turkey's Erdogan and Donald Trump met in Washington with talks focussing on Syria and the F-35 fighter jet program. Trump said they also discussed a trade deal.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the White House in Washington, where they discussed the F-35 fighter jet program that the US removed Turkey from in a retaliatory move.
"We've been friends for a long time, almost from day one. We understand each others' country. We understand where we are coming from," Trump told Erdogan as they sat next to each other in the Oval Office.
A group of five Republican Senators, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross also attended the meeting.
Despite the warm welcome, the two NATO allies have been at odds for months now and escalated last month over Syria, after Erdogan began a cross-border incursion against America's Kurdish allies and upended the US presence there.
The House of Representatives last month passed a sanctions package to punish Turkey over its Syria operation while key members of the Senate, such as Trump ally Republican Lindsey Graham, have vowed to advance it if Ankara endangers Kurds.
Tension over Russian missiles
The US is also angry over Turkey's purchase of Russian missile defense systems.
Turkey shrugged off threats of US sanctions and began receiving its first S-400 deliveries from Russia in July.
In response, Washington removed Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program, in which Ankara was a manufacturer and buyer. So far, the US has not imposed any sanctions.
"That's what we're here for, we're talking about with our great senators. There are a lot of alternatives. We'll work something out. I project that we will work something out," Trump said.
Read more: Tough love and showmanship: US-Turkey tensions soar ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting
Trade deal on the table
Trump also said that the two sides would discuss a potential $100-billion trade deal.
"We're also talking about the trade deal...Frankly, we're going to be expanding our trade relationship very significantly," Trump said.
Trump added that Erdogan was highly disappointed in a French statement about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
Read more: Why has French President Macron taken the lead in NATO-bashing?
French President Emmanuel Macron recently said that NATO was experiencing "brain death," citing a lack of coordination and US unpredictability under Trump.
Macron also expressed doubt about the US-led alliance's security maxim that an attack on one ally would be treated as an attack on all.
The House of Representatives also voted last month in favor of a non-binding resolution recognizing the killings of 1.5 million Armenians a century ago as a genocide, a symbolic but historic vote denounced by Turkey.
law/rc (AP, dpa, Reuters)
