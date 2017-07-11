President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert has died

President Donald Trump, who had begun his weekend by visiting his ailing brother Robert in a New York hospital and then headed to a golf club in New Jersey, announced Saturday that his "best friend" had died after an undisclosed illness.

President Trump in his statement said: "It is with a heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight."

Robert Stewart Trump was born in 1948, the youngest among five children of New York City real estate developer Fred Trump.

In June, Robert Trump had sought a restraining order against his and the president's niece, Mary Trump — at a moment when ABC News reported that the younger Trump had been hospitalized in intensive care.

Her book, published in July after a judge lifted the temporary order, depicted the president in highly unflattering terms.

'We will meet again'

Reuters quoted an aide of the president as saying that Donald Trump would attend the funeral amid a busy schedule in coming days, including re-election campaign visits to four US "battleground" states.

Donald Trump in Saturday's initial eulogy, went on to say that his brother would be "greatly missed, but we will meet again."

"His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace," stated Trump's statement.

Donald Trump once described his brother as "much quieter and easygoing than I am" and "the only guy in my life whom I ever call honey."

Beginning his career on Wall Street in corporate finance, Robert Trump later joined the family business. He avoided the limelight during his elder brother's presidency.

