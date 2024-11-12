President calls German early election plan 'realistic'

11/12/2024 November 12, 2024 AfD to hold early party conference ahead of snap elections

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) on Tuesday announced that it would reschedule its national party conference in light of snap federal elections.

The AfD will now hold its confab in January rather than March, after the collapse of the current center-left governing coalition and the decision to now hold elections scheduled for September on February 23.

The AfD decision was announced by party co-chair and expected chancellor candidate, Alice Weidel, who gave neither date nor venue for the event.

The AfD's staunch anti-immigrant and pro-Russian stances have contributed to the party's significant electoral rise over the past several years. It has traditionally performed well in eastern German states but has increasingly made inroads across the country.

The coming election will present a national snapshot of the party's acceptance. In 2021, AfD took roughly 10% of the federal vote. Current polling has the party's approval rating at about 17%.