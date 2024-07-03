President Biden 'absolutely not' withdrawing – White House

US President Joe Biden is not considering withdrawing from the 2024 US election campaign, the White House has insisted. The comment comes after his poor debate performance triggered calls for him to withdraw.

US President Joe Biden is "absolutely not" considering withdrawing from the 2024 US election race and he is "moving forward with his campaign," the White House said on Wednesday.

Despite a disastrous television debate against Republican challenger Donald Trump leaving him up to six points behind in the polls and calls from some concerned senior Democrats for him to withdraw, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted that Biden would not be stepping aside.

"The president is moving forward," she told reporters. "He's moving forward as being president, he's moving forward with his campaign, that's the President's focus. Anything else that we're hearing or that's being reported is absolutely false."

'I am running'

The New York Times and CNN had reported earlier on Wednesday that 81-year-old Biden had told a key ally that he has to move quickly to convince American voters that he is capable of doing the job, starting with his first post-debate TV interview this Friday.

"He knows if he has two more events like that, we're in a different place," the Biden ally reportedly told the Times, reporting which the White House rejected as false.

The denials from the White House came after Biden dialed into a call with concerned members of his campaign team earlier on Wednesday, insisting that he is fit for re-election and vowing to continue, two sources familiar with the call told the Reuters news agency.

"I am running," Biden reportedly said, adding he remained the Democratic Party leader and wasn't being "pushed out."

Later on Wednesday, Biden was set to meet with all 23 Democratic governors, some in person, some virtually, to reassure them of his ability to run.

On Tuesday, the president blamed his poor performance on tiredness after several bouts of traveling, saying that he "nearly fell asleep on stage" during the debate.

mf/ab (Reuters, AFP)