 Prepare for corruption spike over coronavirus aid: OSCE | News | DW | 17.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Prepare for corruption spike over coronavirus aid: OSCE

Emergency funding issued to help the economic fallout of the pandemic is likely to fuel corruption across Europe, warns the OSCE security bloc. It said criminals would find ways to fraudulently apply for aid.

A man puts a large number of dollar bills in his blazer pocket (Colourbox/O. Artem)

Pandemic-hit nations in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) 57-member bloc will be further overwhelmed by corruption in coming months, Thomas Greminger told Austria's APA news agency Sunday.

"We suspect that in the coming months we will witness a lot more corruption," said the Swiss diplomat and secretary-general of the Geneva-based, security-focused body.

"The criminals adapt rapidly to systemic weaknesses induced by the Covid-19 crisis," said Greminger, adding that people smuggling was also likely to increase.

Border controls reintroduced since March in the 26-nation Schengen zone — previously "borderless" — had overwhelmed many authorities and diverted resources, he said, warning that criminals were now exploiting such deficiencies.

And, this situation had been exaggerated by a "very nationalistic instincts, solo initiatives and unilateral isolationist approaches," exclaimed Greminger, whose bloc's tasks include tackling corruption and migrant smuggling.

Pre-pandemic, the Schengen zone, 22 EU nations included and comprising 400 million Europeans, handled an estimated 1.25 billion trips annually.

Read more: Despite record coronavirus aid, millions still slip through the net

Smuggling routes rejigged

Last Thursday, Europol warned that criminals were rearranging people smuggling routes and "finding new ways to lure potential victims."

Smugglers facing enhanced border checks had switched from aviation to "land and sea routes," Europol said, citing the use of small boats to cross river borders, concealments in freight vehicles and cargo trains.

To also tackle increases in fraudulently obtained visas and sexual exploitation, Europol's Executive Director Catherine De Bolle stressed "the great advantage of shared intelligence to target these types of international organized crime."

Read more: Italian police nab 91 mafia suspects in 'mega-raid'

'Care for marginalized'

Already in March, the OSCE's High Commissioner for National Minorities, Lamberto Zannier had urged member states in their "rush to introduce emergency measures" to also focus on "guest workers, informal laborers and persons belonging to marginalized communities." 

"If specific groups indicate that their needs have not been met, adjust the measures to include them. This principle is also relevant for the recovery phase," Zannier said, stressing the need to maintain "social cohesion."

Zannier warned that "deeply rooted anxieties can rise to the surface" during crises such as pandemics and urged states contemplating surveillance technologies to track Covid-19's spread to "not target any groups disproportionally."

ipj/mm (dpa, APA) 

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Coronavirus slashes German tax revenues by nearly €100 billion

The economic impact of the coronavirus crisis means Germany can expect €81 billion less in tax income this year than predicted. The finance minister said he is confident they can "bazooka" the economy back to life. (14.05.2020)  

Coronavirus latest: EU wants bloc's borders sealed until June 15

The European Commission has recommended keeping the EU's external borders closed to non-EU citizens in an effort to prevent a second wave of the novel coronavirus. Follow DW for the latest. (08.05.2020)  

Related content

Deutschland Razzia gegen italienische Mafia

Germany's backlog in its battle against organized crime 12.12.2019

Organized crime is global and knows no borders. Germany acknowledged this relatively slowly and as a result is quite unprepared to deal with it compared with other countries, Anabel Hernández writes.

Russland Moskau Dopingkontrollen

Europe: Record steroid bust leads to hundreds of arrests 08.07.2019

A Europe-wide police operation has led to the seizure of tons of steroids, 234 arrests, and the dismantling of 17 crime groups. It was the largest operation of its kind ever conducted.

Rumänien Vasilica Viorica Dancila

Romania's EU presidency overshadowed by corruption cases 11.01.2019

The east European state's six-month presidency starts as its most powerful politician Liviu Dragnea sues the European Commission over fraud accusations. EU auditors say more needs to be done to fight fraud.

Advertisement