Prepare for corruption spike over coronavirus aid: OSCE

Pandemic-hit nations in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) 57-member bloc will be further overwhelmed by corruption in coming months, Thomas Greminger told Austria's APA news agency Sunday.

"We suspect that in the coming months we will witness a lot more corruption," said the Swiss diplomat and secretary-general of the Geneva-based, security-focused body.

"The criminals adapt rapidly to systemic weaknesses induced by the Covid-19 crisis," said Greminger, adding that people smuggling was also likely to increase.

Border controls reintroduced since March in the 26-nation Schengen zone — previously "borderless" — had overwhelmed many authorities and diverted resources, he said, warning that criminals were now exploiting such deficiencies.

And, this situation had been exaggerated by a "very nationalistic instincts, solo initiatives and unilateral isolationist approaches," exclaimed Greminger, whose bloc's tasks include tackling corruption and migrant smuggling.

Pre-pandemic, the Schengen zone, 22 EU nations included and comprising 400 million Europeans, handled an estimated 1.25 billion trips annually.

Smuggling routes rejigged

Last Thursday, Europol warned that criminals were rearranging people smuggling routes and "finding new ways to lure potential victims."

Smugglers facing enhanced border checks had switched from aviation to "land and sea routes," Europol said, citing the use of small boats to cross river borders, concealments in freight vehicles and cargo trains.

To also tackle increases in fraudulently obtained visas and sexual exploitation, Europol's Executive Director Catherine De Bolle stressed "the great advantage of shared intelligence to target these types of international organized crime."

'Care for marginalized'

Already in March, the OSCE's High Commissioner for National Minorities, Lamberto Zannier had urged member states in their "rush to introduce emergency measures" to also focus on "guest workers, informal laborers and persons belonging to marginalized communities."

"If specific groups indicate that their needs have not been met, adjust the measures to include them. This principle is also relevant for the recovery phase," Zannier said, stressing the need to maintain "social cohesion."

Zannier warned that "deeply rooted anxieties can rise to the surface" during crises such as pandemics and urged states contemplating surveillance technologies to track Covid-19's spread to "not target any groups disproportionally."

