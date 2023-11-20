  1. Skip to content
Premature babies from Gaza arrive in Egypt

Nita Blake-Persen
November 20, 2023

A group of premature babies evacuated from Gaza's besieged al-Shifa hospital has arrived in Egypt for urgent medical care. Medics brought the babies into Egypt via the Rafah border crossing — the only way out of Gaza that Israel doesn't control.

