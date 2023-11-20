Premature babies from Gaza arrive in Egypt

ConflictsMiddle EastPremature babies from Gaza arrive in EgyptTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastNita Blake-Persen11/20/2023November 20, 2023A group of premature babies evacuated from Gaza's besieged al-Shifa hospital has arrived in Egypt for urgent medical care. Medics brought the babies into Egypt via the Rafah border crossing — the only way out of Gaza that Israel doesn't control.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZEj7Advertisement