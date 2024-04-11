Pregnant women and their babies at risk in war-torn Lebanon

ConflictsLebanonPregnant women and their babies at risk in war-torn LebanonTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsLebanonMohamad Chreyteh in Beruit | Sara Hteit11/04/2024November 4, 2024In Lebanon, the number of miscarriages and early births has been on the rise as people have been displaced multiple times in the conflict with Israel. DW speaks to an expectant mother in hospital about her fears for her baby.https://p.dw.com/p/4mYk2Advertisement