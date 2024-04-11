  1. Skip to content
Pregnant women and their babies at risk in war-torn Lebanon

Mohamad Chreyteh in Beruit | Sara Hteit
November 4, 2024

In Lebanon, the number of miscarriages and early births has been on the rise as people have been displaced multiple times in the conflict with Israel. DW speaks to an expectant mother in hospital about her fears for her baby.

