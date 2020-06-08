Pregnant Indian activist trapped in one of Asia's most crowded prisons

As a Muslim activist in India, 27-year-old Safoora Zargar was used to regular encounters with the police. But, even in her worst nightmares, nothing could have prepared Zargar for the situation she is in now. In her 21st week of pregnancy, Zargar is languishing in one of Asia's most crowded prisons during a global pandemic.

The activist had been at the forefront of India's protests against a controversial citizenship law passed by parliament in December last year. A student of New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, Zargar was a member of the student Jamia Coordination Committee and had participated in numerous demonstrations in Delhi from December 2019 to February.

Known as the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA, opponents claim the controversial law entrenches Hindu nationalism and openly discriminates against Muslims, who form just over 10% of India's population.

In late February, protesters, including Zargar, clashed with pro-Citizenship Act demonstrators. The peaceful protest quickly escalated into communal violence. At least 50 people were killed, hundreds more were injured and thousands lost their homes and small businesses.

Delhi Police alleged Zargar was a "key conspirator" in the riots and consequently arrested her on April 11. The student was then charged on April 21 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) – an anti-terror law under which denies bail for an indefinite period of time. Zargar's bail pleas have already been turned down on three occasions, the latest being an order on June 4.

'Draconian measures'

The UAPA – often described as draconian – was introduced to counter terrorism and safeguard the integrity and sovereignty of India. Those charged under the law can be sentenced to at least seven years in prison without bail. Those jailed under the UAPA include Masood Azhar, head of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad, and Dawood Abrahim, the alleged mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai bombings.

Most recently, Delhi police have made use of the UAPA in connection to investigations of the anti-citizenship law protests. Alongside Zargar, fellow student activists Meeran Haider, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Gulfishan Khatoon, and Natasha Narwal also face charges under the law. Activists around the country have called for their release, especially for Zargar, noting elevated health risks to the pregnant prisoner.

India's new citizenship law ignites religious tensions Shutdown in parts of India The Indian government suspended internet services and tightened security on Friday in several parts of the country, including the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The government is expecting another wave of violent protests against the controversial new Citizenship Amendment Act, which was enacted on December 11.

India's new citizenship law ignites religious tensions Defending India's secular constitution The new law gives Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Christian and Parsi immigrants from Muslim-majority Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan a path toward fast-track citizenship. Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims and that the award of citizenship based on religion violates India's secular constitution.

India's new citizenship law ignites religious tensions Fears of citizenship registration The Indian government is also preparing plans for a National Register of Citizens (NRC), in what it says is an attempt to identify and expel undocumented illegal immigrants. If a nationwide NRC is implemented, critics fear that residents unable to prove citizenship would be turned stateless. A similar exercise in Assam state has already excluded nearly 2 million residents from the list.

India's new citizenship law ignites religious tensions Outcry of intellectuals Several liberal-minded intellectuals such as the well-known writer Arundhati Roy have sharply criticized the new law and the government's plan to create a nationwide citizenship registration. Conservative politicians such as Subramanian Swamy, a former minister of commerce, has called for Roy to be arrested and charged with sedition.

India's new citizenship law ignites religious tensions Students against the new law Students from several universities across the country have taken to the streets to protest against the new measures. Several student organizations are at the forefront of the protests. They are making use of social media to wage a parallel battle online and teach people how to organize demonstrations.

India's new citizenship law ignites religious tensions Police cracking down on protesters Indian authorities have deployed thousands of riot police to control the protests. At least 25 people have so far died in two weeks of at times violent demonstrations. India's army chief has also criticized the role of students in the protests.

India's new citizenship law ignites religious tensions Hindu nationalists adamant Prime minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has remained adamant throughout the protests. They say that people are misguided and don't understand the real meaning of the law. The BJP blames the opposition Congress Party for creating confusion and igniting fear.

India's new citizenship law ignites religious tensions Supporters of new citizenship act The Rashitrya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is a right-wing, Hindu-nationalist paramilitary volunteer organization. Members of the group, which is the parent organization of the BJP, were seen parading on the outskirts of Hyderabad in support of the new law. Author: Rodion Ebbighausen



Rights group Amnesty International has also campaigned for Zargar's release, citing her pregnancy as a mitigating factor in her detention, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The rights group also reminded authorities that under the United Nations Rules for the Treatment of Women Prisoners and Non-Custodial Measures for Women Offenders, pregnant women awaiting pre-trial measures should be granted non-custodial alternatives where possible and appropriate.

However, Zargar's incarceration continues. Dismissing her latest bail plea, the judge was quoted as saying: "When you choose to play with embers, you cannot blame the wind for carrying the spark a bit too far and spreading fire."

India's female prisons

According to a 2018 report by India's Ministry of Women and Child Development, there were a total of 17,834 female prisoners across the country in 2015 and 66.8% of them were awaiting trial. Seventeen percent of them were placed in female-only prisons.

The report noted that even women-only prisons suffered a severe shortage of female staff, including female medical workers, as well as a lack of available sanitary products and clothing such as undergarments. In addition, the report cited inadequate bathroom and toilet facilities and a shortage of water. The availability of nutritious food for pregnant women and lactating mothers were cited as points of concern.

Experts now warn that prison conditions have worsened due to the coronavirus crisis and they fear mass outbreaks of the disease inside facilities. All three of Delhi's prisons have reported coronavirus outbreaks and at least 20 prison workers and inmates have been infected with the virus.

Zargar's lawyers have repeatedly raised concerns about the activist's health and pregnancy-related risks in their bail pleas, but to no avail. They informed the court that she reportedly suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome and has a history of urinary tract infections.

In the latest court order concerning Zargar's bail plea, the judge – while assuring the provision of adequate aid and medical assistance – refused to consider her health status as a mitigating factor and dismissed her plea for bail.

