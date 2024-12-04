Precision farming in the grape-growing belt

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaPrecision farming in the grape-growing beltTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaPracheta Sharma04/12/2024April 12, 2024Thanks to an AI-powered, data-driven smart farming app, grape growers in Maharashtra are boosting productivity despite extreme and unpredictable weather. It helps them identify optimal times to sow, fertilize, irrigate and harvest their crops. https://p.dw.com/p/4eeapAdvertisement